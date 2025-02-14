Home / Art

‘The Other Art Fair’ Spotlights Innovative Creatives While Supporting LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund

By Regina Sienra on February 14, 2025

The Other Art Fair in LA

Art enthusiasts around the globe are recognizing The Other Art Fair, which has positioned itself as one of the most alluring art events out there. After organizing events around the U.S., the UK, and Australia, The Other Art Fair is now set to land in Los Angeles on February 20, in celebration of LA Art Week. With the promise of “reframing art and how you experience it,” this art fair spotlights creatives with unique visions while also supporting the victims of the LA wildfires.

“We’ve got a reputation for being bizarre, unexpected, and ‘never normal,’” say the organizers. “Over 10,000 artists can make the unique claim of being one of our exhibitors, and over 100,000 artworks have made their way to the walls of our visitors and guests. You can call it a milestone, but we’ll call it a mission. Join us as we celebrate 100 global editions, where we prove that art is for everyone.”

This edition of The Other Art Fair Los Angeles continues with the event's mission of offering something different for both artists and art lovers—beginning by making art more accessible to those hoping to start collecting. “We combine affordable and original artworks and 140 independent artists with immersive installations, performances, DJs—and a fully stocked bar,” they explain. “So why not do something impulsive, get excited, and revel in the creativity? You belong here.”

Among the exhibiting creators, The Other Art Fair is spotlighting the work of three featured artists—Anna Marie Tendler, a multidisciplinary artist and author who plays with photography and textile crafts; Misha Libertee, an LA-based artist and designer known for his colorful, oversized sculptures and stained glass work; and Judy Baca, who champions public art through murals—her most famous being The Great Wall of Los Angeles, located in San Fernando Valley.

For all the fun and engagement that the art on display promises, it also honors the city that has welcomed the fair. The Other Art Fair will donate 100% of proceeds of Friday Late Tickets—a special evening event featuring DJ Phatrick— to L.A. Arts Community Fire Relief Fund. “This special evening is not only an opportunity to give back—it’s also a celebration of the strength and resilience of the arts community and a tribute to the unique spirit of Los Angeles,” The Other Art Fair shares. “It is our hope that these funds will be part of the healing process, helping so many in our community get back on their feet.”

The Other Art Fair takes place from Thursday, February 20, though Sunday, February 23, at 2800 Casitas Ave in Atwater Village in Los Angeles. To learn more and get tickets, visit The Other Art Fair's website.

The Other Art Fair: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Other Art Fair.

