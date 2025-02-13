This Artist Immortalizes Your Pets With Custom Embroidered Animal Portraits

Most pet owners would agree—half the joy of having a furry friend is just staring at them and appreciating how adorable they are. Thanks to embroidery artist Sara Barnes (of Bear&Bean), you can turn that admiration into a piece of art. Whether it’s an embroidered wall hanging for your home or a custom embroidered patch for your favorite clothing, you can carry your pet’s adorable face with you wherever you go.

Bringing our furry friends to life in thread is no easy feat, but Barnes takes the time to get it just right. She starts by reviewing photos of the pet and works closely with the pet parent to approve a sketch before diving into the embroidery. The whole process takes about four to six weeks, depending on how detailed the design is.

Cats, dogs, and even reptiles come to life through a mix of stitches, carefully chosen to capture their unique colors and textures. “The satin stitch, long-and-short stitch, and the split stitch are my favorites,” Barnes tells My Modern Met. “I do a lot of ‘over stitching,’ where I’ll layer stitches on top of one another to give the portraits more realism and depth.”

Barnes has worked on plenty of commissions, perfecting her craft and getting to know the sweet stories behind each furry friend she stitches. “I’m so lucky to learn about many of the pets I stitch,” she admits. “One that tugs on my heartstrings, however, is about a pup named Drift.” Drift was memorialized on a pet portrait banner featuring a decorative wreath composed of personal elements. Barnes explains, “Drift's pawrent picked the flowers and turtle included in this portrait because they are what are growing/living around Drift’s gravesite.”

You can get your pet’s portrait on a fabric banner, an embroidered patch, or even a baseball cap. And for those that want something more tailored, Barnes accepts articles of clothing, which she then stitches the respective furry friend directly onto. In the end, the pet’s face perfectly sits on the collar of a shirt or the lapels of a blazer.

Check out some of Barnes’ latest pet portraits below and order your own via her website. If you’re inspired to learn more about embroidery, Barnes has released her own book, titled Threads of Treasure, that features interviews with creative stitchers and step-by-step projects.

Embroidery artist Sara Barnes (of Bear&Bean) creates adorable, custom embroidery portraits of beloved pets.

Each piece is packed with detail, capturing the unique personality of every furry friend in thread.

Barnes offers to stitch your pet portrait onto a baseball cap or a piece of clothing, allowing you to carry your pet’s adorable face with you wherever you go.

You can also order a pet portrait banner to hang on your wall.

Barnes begins by looking over photos of the pet and works closely with the pet parent (pawrent) to perfect a sketch before jumping into the embroidery.

Cats and dogs come to life through a mix of stitches, carefully chosen to capture their unique colors and textures.

Bear&Bean: Website | Instagram | TikTok | Pinterest

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sara Barnes.

Related Articles :

Illustrator Uses Embroidery Skills to Create Adorable Custom Pet Portraits

Embroidery Artist’s New Book Shines Light on the Art of Slow Stitching [Interview]

With These 6 Expert Embroidery Tips You’ll Be Stitching in No Time