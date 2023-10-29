Home / Architecture / Tiny Living

YouTuber Shares What It’s Like to Live in a 90-Sq Ft Japanese Micro-Apartment

By Regina Sienra on October 29, 2023

Tiny living looks increasingly like one of the easiest ways to fix the housing crisis in the largest cities in the world—especially those with particularly high costs of living. But how tiny is too tiny? YouTuber Cash Jordan, known for his expertise in rentals around the world, rented a 90-square foot apartment in Osaka, Japan, and documented his experience to ponder whether he could see in a space like that in the long run.

For $40 a night, the place looked like a good deal, especially because it was fully appointed and in a convenient location. “In typical Japanese fashion, it comes with room shoes, a tiny little micro kitchen, and a full bathroom with its own set of room shoes,” Jordan explains. “Plus you can take a bath if you really want to. The washer is bigger than the fridge, and the microwave and it’s in the best part of Osaka, Japan, right by all the arcades, all the shops, and all the restaurants.”

To save space, the landlords came up with some clever tricks, like a bathroom door that folds inwards or placing the toaster on top of the microwave. Still, the catch wasn't in the lack of space—after all, Jordan makes it work and seems to appreciate the cozy element to it. However, the noisy bar across the street and the bright light coming in during the day and the night makes it hard to fall asleep.

While it doesn't comfortable for someone on the taller side of the spectrum, maybe someone shorter and on a budget could feel right at home. However, this kind of micro apartment is illegal in the U.S, as Jordan explained in a later video, when he moved to a (marginally larger) 120-square feet micro-apartment. While the illegality of these kinds of dwellings is attributed to safety, it does pose interesting questions on how to optimize space in densely populated areas—and how to do it with dignity for all those looking for their own place.

YouTuber Cash Jordan, known for his expertise in rentals around the world, rented a 90-square foot place in Osaka to experience what it’s like to live in a Japanese micro-apartment.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Cash Jordan (@iamcashjordan)

While this kind of space is illegal in the U.S., it does pose some interesting questions on how to optimize space in densely populated areas.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Cash Jordan (@iamcashjordan)

Cash Jordan: Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

Related Articles:

Concrete Water Pipes Reimagined as Micro-Apartments for Innovative Housing Solution

America’s Oldest Mall Now Contains 48 Charming Low-Cost Micro-Apartments

Impossibly Tiny House Plants Bring an Indoor Garden to Your Fingertips

Abandoned High School Bought for $100K Is Transformed Into Stunning Apartment Building

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Man Who Was Pronounced Dead and Came Back to Life Explains What Dying Feels Like
Watch Amazing Jump Roper Effortlessly Time Her Performance to Music
Brazilian Orchestra Continues to Play Flawlessly in the Dark During a Power Outage
Woman Gains Financial Freedom by Moving Into Backyard Tiny Home and Renting Out Main House [Interview]
Girl and Her Pet Water Buffalo Shares Their Adorable Adventures Together
Watch Two Years’ Worth of the Best Animal Sightings From Wildlife Trail Cameras

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Boy Finally Meets His Online Best Friend in Person After 3 Years of Playing Video Games Together
Celebs Warn About AI-Powered Deepfake Videos of Them Advertising Products on Social Media
Mother Cat Carries Her Kitten Over to Meet Human Baby in Sweet Video
Watch Nobel Prize Winner Drew Weissman Call His Parents To Tell Them He Won
Ecocapsule Releases Egg-Shaped Tiny Homes With Panoramic Windows
Watch These “Outtakes” of NASA Astronauts Struggling To Walk on the Moon

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.