Impossibly Tiny House Plants Bring an Indoor Garden to Your Fingertips

Growing and maintaining a garden can be a lot of work, but artist Raya Sader Bujana creates tiny plants that live forever. Based in Barcelona, she handcrafts a variety of greenery that can fit in your palm. Each one resembles its real-life inspiration on a miniature scale.

Bujana formally studied architecture in school but always had an interest in crafts. “The miniature plants started as a personal project,” she tells My Modern Met. “I'm not only a miniaturist, but I love details and really tiny details are especially challenging. So pushing myself to see how far I can take details on something really small was very appealing.” She gravitated towards flora as a subject because she owned her own collection of indoor plants.

Depending on what she wants to make, Bujana often has to change or create techniques to match the texture and shape of the subject. “It's the challenge of scale and the challenge of the material/medium itself that I think I enjoy the most,” she adds. With such an incredible level of minute detail, it's hard to appreciate Bujana's handiwork until she photographs the sculptures near her hand. Only then can you grasp their minuscule size.

You can purchase available art and merchandise via Bujana's Etsy shop.

Barcelona-based artist Raya Sader Bujana creates tiny sculptures of plants.

Each one resembles its real-life inspiration on a miniature scale.

With such an incredible level of minute detail, it's hard to appreciate Bujana's handiwork until she photographs the sculptures near her hand.

Raya Sader Bujana: Website | Instagram | Behance | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Raya Sader.

Related Articles:

Adorable Felted Bread Sculptures Look Like Little Loaves Come To Life

Recycled Books Given a New Life As Intricate Nature-Inspired Paper Sculptures

27 Pieces of Polymer Clay Jewelry That Are Tiny Wearable Sculptures