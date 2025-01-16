Surreal Photos Capture the Magic of Charles Pétillon’s Balloon Installations

Artist Charles Pétillon is known for his monumental balloon installations, which have been staged around the world. Now, he's shifting gears and merging his balloon art and photography to create surreal imagery from carefully crafted sets. The result of this is Weightlessness, Pétillon's solo exhibition at Danysz Gallery in Paris.

Pétillon's white balloons give rise to ethereal scenes, whether rising up in a misty landscape or billowing out of Brutalist architecture. In some whimsical images, a figure appears, legs peeking out from the balloons. Almost appearing to carry the person away, the French artist's hybrid creature allows us to enter his creative world.

For the exhibition, Pétillon is also opening up the creative process. Audio and visual experiences, including the artist's personal narration and a behind-the-scenes video, give insight into what it takes to bring his vision to life. Danysz Gallery calls Weightlessness an exhibition where “imperfection unveils unexpected beauty while subtly questioning our world and its challenges, from ecology to humanity’s role, urbanization, and sensitive beauty.”

Running from February 8, 2025, to March 8, 2025, the show is a fascinating opportunity to see the magic that can occur when installation art and fine art photography come together. Scroll down to see an exclusive preview of the work on show.

Artist Charles Pétillon is known for his monumental balloon installations, which have been staged around the world.

In his new exhibition, Weightlessness, he's shifting gears to create surreal imagery from carefully crafted sets.

Exhibition Information :

Charles Pétillon

Weightlessness

February 8, 2025 – March 8, 2025

Danysz Gallery in Paris, France

78 Rue Amelot, 75011 Paris, France

Charles Pétillon: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Danysz Gallery.