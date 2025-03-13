Home / Art / Installation

Step Into Hyperreality When You Visit the Immersive Arte Museum Dubai

By Sara Barnes on March 13, 2025

Arte Museum Dubai Facade

The Arte Museum Dubai is the first of its kind in the Middle East. Opened in 2024, the institution is centered around immersive exhibitions—something not seen before in the region. The museum features a wide range of digital art experiences across its 30,000 square feet. Its exhibitions reinterpret nature and art through pioneering visuals that use projection mapping, multi-image control, and sensor-based interaction systems to blur the lines between reality, fantasy, and hyperreality.

The brilliant use of new technology takes visitors to places they’ve never been before, all under the theme of ETERNAL NATURE. One might find themselves standing at the base of towering waterfalls, engaging in interactive coloring and sketching, or surrounded by the works of Eastern and Western master artists.

Viewers can also expect a sensory experience beyond breathtaking visuals. Arte Museum Dubai includes soundscapes and tailor-made fragrances to ensure that everything is truly immersive—even down to the ARTE TEA BAR. The ARTE TEA BAR is a mocktail-drinking experience augmented with rolling pink clouds over crystal blue and green waters.

In addition to the ARTE TEA BAR, there are 14 exhibitions with unique installations based on the artwork generated within. The OCEAN exhibit, for instance, is a look at roaring waters encountered via a ship. FOREST is another area. Here, visitors enter a sacred forest of mystic spirits—including a glowing dragon. In LIVE SKETCHBOOK CORAL REEF, the ocean comes alive with the viewer’s drawings.

Arte Museum Dubai was created by d'strict, a Korean digital art and design company. It first opened Arte Museum Jeju in 2020 and has since launched seven locations: four in South Korea (Jeju, Yeosu, Gangneung, Busan); Chengdu, China; Dubai, UAE; and Las Vegas, U.S.

Opened in 2024, Arte Museum Dubai is centered around immersive exhibitions.

Digital Art Installation at Arte Museum Dubai

‘OCEAN'

Digital Art Installation at Arte Museum Dubai

‘STARRY BEACH'

The museum features a wide range of digital art experiences across its 30,000 square feet.

Digital Art Installation at Arte Museum Dubai

‘FLOWER ROSE'

Digital Art Installation at Arte Museum Dubai

‘FLOWER ODYSSEY ROSE'

Digital Art Installation at Arte Museum Dubai

‘FOREST'

Its exhibitions reinterpret nature and art through pioneering visuals that use projection mapping, multi-image control, and sensor-based interaction systems to blur the lines between reality, fantasy, and hyperreality.

Digital Art Installation at Arte Museum Dubai

‘LIVE SKETCHBOOK CORAL REEF'

Projection Mapped Art at Art Museum Dubai

‘ICE'

Digital Art Installation at Arte Museum Dubai

‘GARDEN OF LIGHT MASTERPIECES'

Digital Art Installation at Arte Museum Dubai

‘FLOWER ROSE PIANO'

Arte Museum Dubai includes soundscapes and tailor-made fragrances to ensure that everything is truly immersive.

Projection Mapped Art at Art Museum Dubai

‘GARDEN OF LIFE UAE'

Digital Art Installation at Arte Museum Dubai

‘LIVE CANVAS DESERT'

Digital Art Installation at Arte Museum Dubai

‘ARTE TEA BAR'

Get a peek into Arte Museum Dubai:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arte Museum Dubai (@artemuseum_dubai)

Arte Museum Dubai: Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Arte Museum Dubai.

