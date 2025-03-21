Home / Art / Installation

Iconic Site-Specific Project ‘The Gates’ Returns to New York City Through Augmented Reality

By Eva Baron on March 21, 2025
The Gates AR Experience

Photo: Morris Pearl, via Wikimedia Commons (CC 3.0)

On February 12, 2005, Christo Yavacheff and Jeanne-Claude unveiled one of the world’s most iconic site-specific projects: The Gates. For two weeks, 7,503 steel “gates” towered over 23 miles of pathway in New York’s Central Park, each decorated with iridescent saffron flags that billowed in the mid-winter wind. Now, in celebration of its 20th anniversary, The Gates returns to the city—this time, in a new form.

Using the Bloomberg Connects app for smartphones, visitors to Central Park are once again invited to experience The Gates through augmented reality (AR). The app charts roughly 5% of the original installation upon the park’s landscape, offering an immersive glimpse into the renowned artwork, especially for those who didn’t attend its run 20 years ago. The app also allows users to snap pictures and videos with the AR installation visible in the frame.

“The scale and scope in a challenging outdoor environment such as this, it really does push things,” David Harding, the head of product and engineering at Bloomberg Connects, told Time Out New York.

The challenge, however, proved worth it: the app’s intricate AR system reproduces each gate with tremendous precision and detail, down to mimicking environmental factors such as wind, sun, and cloud coverage.

“It's as close to the real thing as they could do it,” Vladimir Yavachev, Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s director of projects, said during a tour of the AR experience.

This AR element complements an ongoing exhibition at the Shed, a massive event venue nestled beside Hudson Yards on Manhattan’s west side. Titled Christo and Jeanne-Claude: The Gates and Unrealized Projects for New York City, the exhibition traces the legacy of The Gates, which served as the pair’s only public installation in New York, through original drawings, scale models, and components from the Central Park installation itself. A virtual, animated model of The Gates is also superimposed upon a large-scale map of the original project location, providing a comprehensive overview without necessitating a visit to the park.

The second portion of the exhibition is dedicated to the pair’s unrealized proposals for New York, revealing the “duo’s ambitious and innovative spirit and their deep connection to the city they called home from 1964 until their deaths,” as the Shed writes in the exhibition statement.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude is currently on view for free at the Shed through March 23, 2025. The AR experience will also be available on the Bloomberg Connects app through April 16, 2025.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s iconic public installation The Gates has returned to New York in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

The Gates AR Experience

Photo: Carol M. Highsmith Archive, via Wikimedia Commons

The Gates can now be viewed in Central Park through an augmented reality system on the Bloomberg Connects app.

The Gates AR Experience

Photo: Morris Pearl, via Wikimedia Commons (CC 3.0)

An accompanying exhibition at the Shed also offers an unprecedented glimpse into the iconic public installation.

The Gates AR Experience

“The Gates” as seen from the roof of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (Photo: Brainsik, via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Exhibition Information
Christo and Jeanne-Claude
The Gates and Unrealized Projects for New York City
February 12–March 23, 2025
The Shed
545 W 30th St., New York, NY 10001

Christo and Jeanne-Claude: Website | Instagram
The Shed: Website | Instagram

Related Articles:

JR To Pay Tribute to Christo and Jeanne-Claude by Transforming Paris’ Pont Neuf

Desert X Returns With Installations That Consider the Relationship Between Nature and Humanity

Step Into Hyperreality When You Visit the Immersive Arte Museum Dubai

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Monumental Rice Grain Sculptures Celebrate Individual and Collective Power
Desert X Returns With Installations That Consider the Relationship Between Nature and Humanity
Historic 1:12-Scale Rooms Offer an Exquisitely Miniature Peek Into the Past
Step Into Hyperreality When You Visit the Immersive Arte Museum Dubai
Refik Anadol Reimagines Architect Frank Gehry’s Work Through AI-Generated Art
teamlab’s Ever-Changing, Immersive Artwork Arrives in Abu Dhabi

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Psychedelic “Wonderland” Installation Celebrates Creativity and Connection
Chiharu Shiota Shares the Message Behind Her Immersive Thread Installations [Interview]
Monumental Light Installation Pierces Through a 100-Year-Old Buddhist Temple Like a Bursting Star
Traveling Land Artist Creates Stunning Portraits Out of Found Pebbles Wherever He Goes
Finnish Artist Manipulates Trees To Create Incredible Land Art
Immersive Tokyo Museum Invites Visitors To Explore Art Through Touch, Play, and Physical Activity

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.