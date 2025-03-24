My Modern Met was in Phoenix during M3F Fest—a music and arts festival that gives back—and had the opportunity to visit cultural sites like the Phoenix Art Museum with the support of Visit Phoenix.

Artist Brings Order to the Organic by Turning a Grid of Numbers and Colors Into Massive Tree Photos

By Sara Barnes on March 24, 2025
Conceptual Art by Charles Gaines

Charles Gaines, Numbers and Trees: Arizona Series 1, Tree #3, Agua Caliente, 2023. Acrylic sheet, acrylic paint, photograph, 3 parts. Unique. Overall: 241.6 x 335.9 x 15.2 cm / 95 1/8 x 132 1/2 x 6 inches. © Charles Gaines. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. (Photo: Keith Lubow)

Certain motifs stay with an artist throughout their career. For conceptual artist Charles Gaines, the recurring motif is a tree. The organisms have been a prominent part of his work since the 1970s. Most notably, he applies orderly systems to the organic structures. Gaines places a gridded format that covers the tree itself, often employing specific numbers and colors to fill in the squares. He's used this format for many species of trees, including ones in Arizona. The pieces depicting them are now on display at the Phoenix Art Museum in an exhibition titled Charles Gaines: Numbers and Trees (Arizona Series).

The show at the Phoenix Art Museum debuts Gaines’ complete series of his most recent body of work. It has eight large-scale triptychs featuring cottonwood trees photographed along the San Pedro River near Sierra Vista, Arizona. The cottonwood is the constant within the series, but Gaines makes changes by plotting specific numbers and colors atop a portion of the image. Some trees are shades of pinks and reds while others pair those hues with blues for a Pointilism-like effect.

In addition to the gridded trees, Charles Gaines: Numbers and Trees (Arizona Series) features a giant sculpture. Titled Greenhouse (2003 – 2023), it’s a 12 x 16-foot enclosure with three stainless steel trees at its center. The glowing structure envelops the trees in smoke while monitors adjacent to it track both the historical and real-time temperature patterns of global warming. This feels especially poignant in Phoenix, which is seeing the detrimental effects of climate change with summer temperatures so high that mailboxes have melted.

Charles Gaines: Numbers and Trees (Arizona Series) is now on view at the Phoenix Art Museum until July 20, 2025.

Conceptual Art by Charles Gaines

Charles Gaines, Numbers and Trees: Arizona Series 1, Tree #4, Tonto, 2023 (detail). Acrylic sheet, acrylic paint, photograph, 3 parts. Unique. Overall: 241.6 x 335.9 x 14.6 cm / 95 1/8 x 132 1/2 x 5 3/4 inches. © Charles Gaines. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. (Photo: Keith Lubow)

Conceptual Art by Charles Gaines

Charles Gaines, Numbers and Trees: Arizona Series 1, Tree #3, Agua Caliente, 2023 (detail). Acrylic sheet, acrylic paint, photograph, 3 parts. Unique. Overall: 241.6 x 335.9 x 15.2 cm / 95 1/8 x 132 1/2 x 6 inches. © Charles Gaines. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. (Photo: Keith Lubow)

Conceptual Art by Charles Gaines

Charles Gaines, Numbers and Trees: Arizona Series 1, Tree #2, Eagle, 2023. Acrylic sheet, acrylic paint, photograph, 3 parts. Unique. Overall: 241.9 x 336.9 x 14.6 cm / 95 1/4 x 132 5/8 x 5 3/4 inches. © Charles Gaines. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. (Photo: Keith Lubow)

Conceptual Art by Charles Gaines

Charles Gaines, Numbers and Trees: Arizona Series 1, Tree #2, Eagle, 2023 (detail). Acrylic sheet, acrylic paint, photograph, 3 parts. Unique. Overall: 241.9 x 336.9 x 14.6 cm / 95 1/4 x 132 5/8 x 5 3/4 inches. © Charles Gaines. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. (Photo: Keith Lubow)

Conceptual Art by Charles Gaines

Charles Gaines, Numbers and Trees: Arizona Series 1, Tree #3, Agua Caliente, 2023 (detail). Acrylic sheet, acrylic paint, photograph, 3 parts. Unique. Overall: 241.6 x 335.9 x 15.2 cm / 95 1/8 x 132 1/2 x 6 inches. © Charles Gaines. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. (Photo: Keith Lubow)

Conceptual Art by Charles Gaines

Charles Gaines, Numbers and Trees: Arizona Series 1, Tree #2, Eagle, 2023 (detail). Acrylic sheet, acrylic paint, photograph, 3 parts. Unique. Overall: 241.9 x 336.9 x 14.6 cm / 95 1/4 x 132 5/8 x 5 3/4 inches. © Charles Gaines. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. (Photo: Keith Lubow)

Conceptual Art by Charles Gaines

Charles Gaines, Numbers and Trees: Arizona Series 1, Tree #4, Tonto, 2023. Acrylic sheet, acrylic paint, photograph, 3 parts. Unique. Overall: 241.6 x 335.9 x 14.6 cm / 95 1/8 x 132 1/2 x 5 3/4 inches. © Charles Gaines. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. (Photo: Keith Lubow)

Conceptual Art by Charles Gaines

Charles Gaines, Numbers and Trees: Arizona Series 1, Tree #4, Tonto, 2023 (detail). Acrylic sheet, acrylic paint, photograph, 3
parts. Unique. Overall: 241.6 x 335.9 x 14.6 cm / 95 1/8 x 132 1/2 x 5 3/4 inches. © Charles Gaines. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. (Photo: Keith Lubow)

Conceptual Art by Charles Gaines

Charles Gaines, Numbers and Trees: Arizona Series 2, Tree #12, Sonoita, 2023. Watercolor and ink on paper. Unique. 95.3 x 80 cm / 37 1/2 x 31 1/2 inches. 110.5 x 95.3 x 5.1 cm / 43 1/2 x 37 1/2 x 2 inches (framed). © Charles Gaines. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. (Photo: Keith Lubow)

Conceptual Art by Charles Gaines

Charles Gaines, Numbers and Trees: Arizona Series 2, Tree #12, Sonoita, 2023 (detail). Watercolor and ink on paper. Unique. 95.3 x 80 cm / 37 1/2 x 31 1/2 inches. 110.5 x 95.3 x 5.1 cm / 43 1/2 x 37 1/2 x 2 inches (framed). © Charles Gaines. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. (Photo: Keith Lubow)

Conceptual Art by Charles Gaines

Installation view of Charles Gaines: Numbers and Trees (Arizona Series), 2024. Phoenix Art Museum. (Photo: Charles Darr)

Conceptual Art by Charles Gaines

Installation view of Charles Gaines: Numbers and Trees (Arizona Series), 2024. Phoenix Art Museum. (Photo: Charles Darr)

Phoenix Art Museum: WebsiteInstagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by  Phoenix Art Museum.

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
