Monumental Rice Grain Sculptures Celebrate Individual and Collective Power

By Eva Baron on March 22, 2025

"A Grain of Rice" sculpture by Based Upon.

On its own, a single grain of rice amounts to little, an unassuming and almost minuscule speck. Several thousands of these grains, however, would be considered a harvest. This is the philosophy that guided the creative studio Based Upon over 10 years ago, as it worked on a commission from the financial institution HSBC to commemorate its 150th anniversary.

Taking two years to complete and finally unveiled in 2015, the resulting sculptures—both titled A Grain of Rice—resemble monumental rice grains, serving as potent reminders not only of individual but collective power. One rests in London, inside HSBC’s entrance hall at a height of 5.94 meters (about 19.5 feet). The other towers at 10.36 meters (about 34 feet) outside of the bank’s headquarters in Hong Kong. Regardless of their disparate settings, both sculptures beautifully catch the surrounding light with their bronze surfaces. Their hollowed-out insides invite visitors into an immersive, golden cocoon.

A Grain of Rice’s exterior skin is wrapped in a “narrative tapestry” of 150 archival engravings that document HSBC’s history, locations, and “individuals whose collective efforts have shaped the bank since 1865,” according to Based Upon. The interior, on the other hand, has been polished into a meticulous smoothness, offering both a literal and figurative moment of reflection. In a word, then, A Grain of Rice embodies contrasts, whether it be between matte and smooth finishes, singularity and collectivity, or expectation and reality.

“The grain of rice, fantastically magnified, takes on a monolithic form,” Based Upon writes of the project. “The tiny perishable becomes a magnificent and imposing permanent, [and this] severe play with scale confuses the cognitive senses.”

Ten years have passed since the two A Grain of Rice sculptures were revealed in London and Hong Kong. To celebrate this legacy, Based Upon has released images that offer an intimate glimpse into the creation process. Keep scrolling to discover the photo series, and learn more about the project via Based Upon’s website.

In 2015, Based Upon created A Grain of Rice to celebrate HSBC’s 150th anniversary and now, 10 years later, has shared a photo series detailing the making of these monumental sculptures.

"A Grain of Rice" sculpture by Based Upon.

"A Grain of Rice" sculpture by Based Upon.

"A Grain of Rice" sculpture by Based Upon.

"A Grain of Rice" sculpture by Based Upon.

Located in London and Hong Kong, both sculptures resemble massive grains of rice and are cast in bronze, revealing a narrative tapestry about HSBC’s storied history.

"A Grain of Rice" sculpture by Based Upon.

"A Grain of Rice" sculpture by Based Upon.

"A Grain of Rice" sculpture by Based Upon.

"A Grain of Rice" sculpture by Based Upon.

While the exterior features engravings, the inside of A Grain of Rice is hollowed-out and reflective, offering an immersive moment of serenity.

"A Grain of Rice" sculpture by Based Upon.

"A Grain of Rice" sculpture by Based Upon.

"A Grain of Rice" sculpture by Based Upon.

"A Grain of Rice" sculpture by Based Upon.

Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
