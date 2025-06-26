Home / Photography / Astrophotography

Spectacular Photo Captures Buddha “Pinching” the Moon

By Jessica Stewart on June 26, 2025

Buddha "pinching" the moon in Japan

Japanese photographer Atsushi Tazaki, better known as Chito, spends a lot of time photographing the moon. But one particularly creative idea has captured the imagination of the internet. His series of photos showing a giant Buddha statue “pinching” the moon has caused a sensation. Combining a clever idea with flawless execution, Chito's photos are simply delightful.

Taken at the giant Buddha in Ushiku Daibutsu, his photos are a unique way of viewing one of the largest statues in the world. Inspired by his deep respect for Buddhist culture and the peaceful atmosphere that surrounds sacred spaces, Chito captures the moon just barely grazing the Buddha's hand, which is raised in the Vitarka Mudra, a symbol of sharing knowledge.

Before taking the photographs, Chito spent a considerable amount of time learning about the history and significance of the location. After visiting at several different times of the day, he settled on these atmospheric evening shots as they best convey the authentic mood of the monument.

The photographer is pleased to see people impacted by his efforts, as he views these images as a way to bring people from different backgrounds together. In doing so, he hopes that viewers will pause, reflect, and feel a sense of calm or a sense of curiosity about Buddhism.

Scroll down to see even more stunning compositions with the giant Buddha and follow Chito on Instagram for more unique glimpses of the moon.

A Japanese photographer who goes by Chito captured the giant Buddha as it appeared to “pinch” the moon.

Buddha "pinching" the moon in Japan Buddha "pinching" the moon in Japan

Buddha "pinching" the moon in Japan

Chito: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Chito.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
