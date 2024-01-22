Italian Photographer Waits 6 Years to Get Perfectly Aligned Photo of the Moon, a Mountain, and a Basilica

Italian photographer Valerio Minato gives a magical view of the Moon thanks to a cleverly aligned photo. Taken just outside of Turin, the image shows the Basilica of Superga and Monviso mountain completely centered against the Moon. It's a special moment that he's been envisioning since 2017 when he first realized that the mountain peak and the hilltop basilica overlap from a certain vantage point.

After scouting a few locations, Minato attempted to capture the view and include the Moon, as it also usually aligns about once a year. However, poor weather foiled his attempts, and it was only in December 2023 that everything came together, and his vision came to life.

“Even though the setting moon was captured in a crescent phase, the exposure was long enough for doubly reflected earthlight, called the da Vinci glow, to illuminate the entire top of the moon,” he shared.

Minato is currently taking requests via his website for those interested in purchasing a print of the photo.

See this behind-the-scenes glimpse of how Valerio Minato took his incredible photo of the Moon, Monviso mountain, and the Basilica of Superga in alignment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valerio Minato (@valeriominato)



Valerio Minato: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Valerio Minato.

