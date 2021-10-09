Watch a Cockatiel Play Peekaboo With a Nest of Baby Birds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neşeli Kanatlar (Cockatiels) (@neselikanatlarcockatiel)

Cockatiels are known for being incredibly smart. They have great memories, can be taught to perform tricks, and they can even learn how to speak. Not only that, but some cockatiels love to play games. One particular bird in Bursa, Turkey, is so smart, that he’s managed to find a peculiar way to entertain himself and his sibling baby birds. He loves to play peekaboo!

In an adorable video shared by the bird’s owner, known simply as Neşeli Kanatlar (which translates to “Happy Wings” in Turkish), the playful cockatiel is captured voicing the phrase, “peekaboo” and then ducking to hide from the baby birds who are sitting inside a ceramic bowl. The little babies seem amused—albeit a little perplexed—by their big brother, but the cockatiel isn’t only playing the game to entertain them. Kanatlar explains, “Brother cockatiel makes his brothers play games so they don’t get scared.” Aww!

Watch the funny video below and follow Kanatlar on Instagram for more adorable bird antics. The animal lover lives with a whole flock of colorful cockatiels, budgies, and parrots.

Watch this hilarious cockatiel entertain three baby birds by playing peekaboo.

Neşeli Kanatlar: Website | Instagram | YouTube

h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Neşeli Kanatlar.

