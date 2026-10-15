The monarch butterfly is beloved for its striking orange and black wings. Now, the creature, regularly found in gardens, is receiving the spotlight it well deserves. A large-format coffee table book published by National Geographic features over 140 images captured by photographer Jaime Rojo. Aptly titled Monarchs, the book not only visually explores the iconic butterfly, but also the significance of its fight for survival and unique migration patterns.

Rojo has spent 20 years in service of the monarch butterfly, following its extraordinary migration across North America. His journey took him from the Mexican forests where millions of monarchs spend the winter to the American heartland, where he witnessed the diminishing presence of milkweed, the only food source for monarch caterpillars.

The resulting photographs capture the butterfly at every stage of its life cycle and across dramatically different landscapes. Together, they reveal both the beauty and fragility of a species capable of completing an annual round-trip migration spanning thousands of miles.

But Monarchs isn’t only about the butterflies themselves. Rojo also turns his camera toward the people who have formed deep connections with them. In Michoacán, Mexico, residents incorporate monarch imagery into Day of the Dead celebrations, which coincide with the butterflies’ arrival in the region. Elsewhere along the migration route, scientists study the insects using new technologies, while volunteers across the United States and Canada plant pollinator gardens and raise, tag, and release monarchs.

These communities are part of the larger conservation story at the heart of the book. Habitat loss and changes to the monarch’s environment threaten the delicate conditions necessary for its remarkable journey. By documenting both these challenges and the people working to address them, Rojo’s photographs become more than records of the natural world. They are also a way of advocating for its protection.

Rojo has long held a passion for conservation and large-landscape connectivity, and photography has become one of his primary tools for advocating for wildlife. As a National Geographic Explorer with a background in environmental sciences, he focuses his work on conservation stories involving wilderness, wildlife, and the people connected to them.

His dedication to monarchs has already produced some extraordinary images. For nearly two decades, Rojo has followed the butterflies across North America, enduring the cold alongside massive colonies overwintering on oyamel trees in Mexico and following their journey north through states including Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa, and Minnesota.

With Monarchs, those years of work come together in 256 pages. The book, which features a foreword by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Kolbert, presents the monarch’s migration not simply as a natural spectacle, but as an interconnected story of wildlife, habitat, science, culture, and conservation.

Through more than 140 photographs, Rojo invites readers to experience the monarch at a scale that can be difficult to comprehend—from the delicate details of a single butterfly to the breathtaking sight of millions filling the forests of Mexico.

Monarchs is now available via Bookshop and Amazon.

Photographer Jaime Rojo’s new photography book, Monarchs, celebrates the iconic butterfly in over 140 extraordinary photos.

The book, presents the monarch’s migration not simply as a natural spectacle, but as an interconnected story of wildlife, habitat, science, culture, and conservation.

Jaime Rojo: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by DKC.