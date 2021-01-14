Home / Animals / Birds

Parrot With Damaged Beak Gets Second Chance at Life With New Prosthetic Beak

By Sara Barnes on January 14, 2021
Parrot Prosthetic Reconstruction

A beak is as important to a bird as hands are to a human. So when a bird’s beak is damaged, it can put its life at risk because it interferes with their ability to eat, manipulate objects, climb, and protect themselves. That’s why it's a reason to celebrate when a parrot whose beak was broken got a second chance at a healthy and happy life with a recent reconstruction. The Brazil-based non-governmental organization (NGO) Renascer ACN created a prosthetic beak that is a perfect fit for the beautiful bird.

The bright green parrot was found in “a terrible condition” with its beak all but gone. Once discovered, Renascer ACN worked with veterinarian Maria Ângela Panelli Marchió—who specializes in animal orthopedics—to create a handmade plastic resin prosthesis. After attaching posts in the bird’s stumped beak, the polymethylmethacrylate material was formed into the natural shape of the parrot’s beak and then fused to the metal. The binding is meant to last; polymethylmethacrylate is an extremely durable substance that would “take a chainsaw” to remove from the parrot.

The parrot has since recovered and is able to live a normal life again. But due to its prosthesis, it can’t be returned to the wild as there is the risk of it eventually breaking because of the bird’s near-constant use of its beak.

Scroll down to see the amazing reconstruction. To learn more about how Renascer ACN helps birds and other animals, visit its Instagram or watch on YouTube.

A parrot with a broken beak got a second chance at life thanks to a prosthetic beak.

Parrot RescueParrot RescueParrot Rescue

The resin beak was made possible by animal rescue organization Renascer ACN and veterinarian Maria Ângela Panelli Marchió.

Mixing ResinParrot Prosthetic ReconstructionParrot Prosthetic ReconstructionParrot Prosthetic ReconstructionParrot Prosthetic ReconstructionParrot Prosthetic ReconstructionParrot Prosthetic ReconstructionParrot Prosthetic Reconstruction

The bird has made a full recovery and is now able to use its new beak.

Parrot Prosthetic ReconstructionParrot Prosthetic ReconstructionRenascer ACN: Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Renascer ACN.

Related Articles:

This Hi-Tech Bird Feeder Lets Clever Magpies Exchange Bottle Caps for Food

Natural Phenomenon Transforms Hummingbird’s Wings into Tiny Rainbows

Friendly Golden Retriever Has an Adorable Playdate With Rescue Dolphin at Her Aquarium

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Study Finds That 4-Month-Old Ravens Are as Intelligent as Adult Apes
Photographer Captures Birds Eating Out of the Palm of Her Hand in Slow-Motion
This African Gray Parrot Is the First Animal To Ever Ask an Existential Question
Generous Couple Donates Catering Deposit To Feed People in Need When Their Wedding Is Canceled Due To Pandemic
Inspiring Indian Educator Wins Global Teacher Prize and Shares $1M Prize Money With Fellow Finalists
4-Year-Old Creates Fairy Garden During Quarantine, Neighbor Writes Secret Messages Pretending to Be a Fairy for 9 Months

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

30+ Illustrated Good News Stories That Will Help Restore Your Faith in the World
Two Tenants Received Children’s Santa Letters So They’ve Been Answering Them the Last 10 Years
Florida Man Pays Overdue Utility Bills for 114 Strangers To Help Keep Their Lights On
Guy Fieri Helped Raise $21.5 Million for Restaurant Workers in Need
Watch Animals Safely Cross Utah’s First Wildlife Overpass
The World’s Loneliest Elephant Is Finally Meeting New Friends After 8 Years in Solitude

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.