Online Archive Provides Free Coloring Book Pages From Over 100 Libraries and Museums

If you're ever looking for a way to relax, coloring is considered one of the best methods. While most of us remember filling in coloring books as children, this is a hobby you can continue into adulthood as well. Color Our Collections is offering more opportunities to use your colored pencils and other art supplies. Since 2016, this campaign initiated by The New York Academy of Medicine Library collects coloring pages from over 100 cultural institutions from across the globe and makes them free to download online.

The illustrations from Color Our Collections differ from books you would ordinarily buy in the store. Ranging from floral drawings to depictions of fairies, these designs are rich in history. Some are plucked from vintage advertising, while others are acquired from old novels. Since most of these artworks were not meant to be colored in, they offer a fun challenge for those up to the task.

While some of these pieces feature plenty of space to layer different shades, others require a bit more creative thinking. But the best part of participating in the campaign is getting a chance to explore some of the old artwork from these museums and libraries by bringing them to life in color.

Scroll down to see more coloring pages from the 2023 campaign, and check out all of the available art via Color Our Collections‘ website.

Enjoy free coloring book pages from the Color Our Collections online archive.

Over 100 cultural institutions from across the globe have participated in the 2023 #ColorOurCollections, in which they share free printable coloring pages based on their acquisitions.

Here’s a partial list of institutions participating in #ColorOurCollections 2023. See the entire list here.

Color Our Collections: Website

h/t: [Open Culture]

All images via Color Our Collections.

Related Articles:

100+ Museums Turn Their Collections Into Free Downloadable Coloring Books

20+ Adult Coloring Books to Help You Combat Stress

Over 100 Museums Invite You to “Color Their Collections” with Free Adult Coloring Books