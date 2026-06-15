Conan O’Brien Addresses Harvard Graduates With Wisdom We Can All Benefit From

Legendary comedian Conan O’Brien delivered the commencement address to the 2026 Harvard graduating class, and it’s bound to make you laugh while imparting a message we can all learn from. O’Brien himself is an alumnus of the class of ’85, and he spent almost 25 minutes sharing wisdom with the newest members of Harvard's alumni community.

The former late-night host began his speech lightheartedly, with inside jokes poking fun at the institution’s dining halls, the Mather House dorm, and other Ivy League institutions. O’Brien briefly touched on relevant headlines involving AI and Harvard's legal battles with the Trump administration, using his trademark satire. But he then transitions to a more genuine tone, talking about the evolution of his relationship with his Harvard degree over the last 40 years. “On my commencement day, I was content if my Harvard degree was the first thing people knew about me. But what I have found after all these years is that I am fine with Harvard being the last thing anyone knows about me.”

O’Brien says becoming a comedian with a Harvard degree was a double-edged sword. When people found out, they believed he thought he was better than them. He remedies this by recognizing that “my accomplishments are not just my own,” emphasizing how every wild thing he has gotten to do in life has been thanks to supporters, haters, chance encounters, and luck, which he is careful to differentiate from skill. For him, humility is the key to a “rich life that means much more to me than any diploma.”

In his speech, O’Brien warns that there is a line to balance between humility and pride to achieve your best self. “I’m not saying the goal is to renounce accomplishments, but rather to metabolize them. If you carry your victories lightly, other qualities: kindness, originality, courage, humor, and humanity have room to emerge.” He wants the grads to know that they do deserve to take pride in their achievements, specifically receiving this degree, while also acknowledging that they didn’t do it alone, and that it’s only a small part of who they are.

Pivoting to his experiences abroad, he shares several anecdotes about his humiliation that prove that a Harvard degree doesn’t mean superiority. “Three weeks ago, I visited Amsterdam, dressed up as Van Gogh and forced my way into the Van Gogh museum, where I started loudly demanding a cut of the merchandising because I made no money during my lifetime,” he regales. “Guards forcibly ejected me. I was roundly mocked by patrons for my pathetic display, but I did see a lot of smiles. And not one person said, ‘Now that’s a Harvard grad.’”

He acknowledges how easy it is for us to fall into the trap of narcissism. An issue becoming rampant, which O’Brien attributes to leaders in Washington seeing empathy as a weakness, and devices specifically designed to “celebrate you by making you the protein-maxxing hero in your own special journey.” Luckily, he has a solution. One that is rooted in humility. “By de-emphasizing what makes us special, in your case, a prized degree, we can really find one another.”

Now, he points out his own hypocrisy as he’s “accepting a doctorate I didn’t really earn, while dressed as a 12th-century Pope,” and then goes on to list all five shows with his name in the title, demonstrating how even he could take a page out of his own speech. O’Brien acknowledges his ongoing growth while emphasizing that the ideals he’s shared can lead graduates to live infinitely better lives.

O’Brien’s underlying message is that graduates should transcend the stereotype of the elitist Harvard alum and let their true selves flourish through genuine connections and experiences. “So, maybe my wish for you is…that Harvard becomes the least important thing people know about you, because your real education starts now: with friends you’ve made and friends you’ve yet to meet; with stunning successes and miserable defeats; and with a humble acceptance that your greatness comes from the mess around you, not despite it.”

During the commencement address to Harvard’s 375th graduating class, Conan O'Brien stressed the importance of humility and life beyond a degree.

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O’Brien warns grads not to fall into the elitist Ivy League grad stereotype and to balance their accomplishments with humility, allowing other qualities to shine through.

Conan O'Brien: Website | Instagram

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