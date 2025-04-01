Home / Entertainment

Conan O’Brien’s Mark Twain Prize Acceptance Speech Is a Masterful Tribute

By Eva Baron on April 1, 2025

On March 23, 2025, Conan O’Brien was awarded this year’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, once again presented at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The event stood as the art institution’s most prominent and highly anticipated one since President Donald Trump bulldozed its existing board of directors and packed it with his own allies, who have since elected Trump as board chairman. In delivering his acceptance speech, O’Brien had no choice but to confront this reality—the question, however, was how.

The comedian’s solution was one of subtlety. This isn’t to say O’Brien’s speech lacked resolve or clarity: he managed to masterfully mask a tribute to Mark Twain as a sweeping renunciation of the Trump administration.

“Twain was suspicious of populism, jingoism, imperialism, the money-obsessed mania of the Gilded Age, and any expression of mindless American might or self-importance,” O’Brien said. “Above all, Twain was a patriot in the best sense of the word. He loved America but knew it was deeply flawed.”

O’Brien commended on how much Twain “hated bullies,” remarking how his stories were often populated with “abusers” such as Huck Finn’s alcoholic father and Tom Driscoll in Pudd’nhead Wilson.

“He made us passionately hate those characters,” O’Brien noted. “He punched up, not down, and he deeply, deeply empathized with the weak. Twain was allergic to hypocrisy, and he loathed racism.”

Twain’s “core principles,” as O’Brien described them, objectively stand in stark contrast to those of the current administration. Since January, Trump has staged devastating and sustained attacks upon free speech, the education department, DEI and anti-discrimination initiatives, the humanities, literature, and much more, making even more perilous the landscape of arts and culture.

O’Brien continued: “Some of you might be thinking, What does this have to do with comedy? It has everything to do with comedy. Everything! The comedy I have loved all of my life is comedy that is self-critical, deflating, and dedicated to the proposition that we are all flawed, absurd, and wallowing in the mud together.”

Though not mentioning Trump or his administration by name at all throughout his speech, O’Brien still mounted a cutting political attack, all while examining Twain’s ideological underpinnings. Earlier during the ceremony, he also extended his thanks to the Kennedy Center’s former chairman, the financier David M. Rubenstein, and its president, Deborah F. Rutter, who invited him months ago.

“I don’t know why they’re not here,” he said. “I lost Wi-Fi in January. I’m guessing they’re in traffic.”

He made an effort, as well, to recognize the precarity of the Center’s future and the increasing anxiety among its performers and staff.

“My eternal thanks for their selfless devotion to the arts,” O’Brien commented, receiving a 25-second standing ovation. He then joked: “That was plenty.”

Throughout his career, O’Brien has served as a writer and producer on several television shows, including Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons, until 1993, when NBC tapped him to take over as host of Late Night. He’s since won five Emmy Awards, seven Writers Guild Awards, and the People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Television Host.”

The entire Mark Twain Prize ceremony will be available to stream on Netflix starting on May 4.

While accepting this year’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, renowned comedian Conan O’Brien gave a remarkable tribute to Twain while subtly criticizing the Trump administration.

Conan O'Brien accepted this year's Mark Twain Prize with a tribute and a subtle political attack.

Conan O‘Brien speaking at South by Southwest 2024. (Photo: Jay Dixit, via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Sources: Conan O’Brien Accepts the Mark Twain Prize With ‘Unceasing Silliness’; Lionizing Mark Twain, Conan O’Brien Subtly Skewers Trump; Excerpt from Conan O'Brien's Mark Twain Prize Acceptance Speech

Related Articles:

20 Powerful Winners of the 2025 World Press Photo Contest Show the Stories Shaping Our World

Thousands of People Join ‘Stand Up for Science’ Events Across the U.S. and Worldwide

National Park Service Ranger Impacted by DOGE Firings Speaks Out

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out Journalists Who Criticize Her Appearance and Other Celebrities Rally Behind Her
Charli xcx and Noah Kahan Join Chappell Roan and Pledge $25,000 Each To Help Struggling Artists
Musician Dave Grohl Spends His Birthday Making Meals for Those Affected by the LA Fires
CES 2025: Futuristic Machine From Video Game ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Is Brought to Life
Singer Post Malone Leaves $20K Tip for Single Mother Working as Bartender on Christmas Eve
Art History and Famous Photography References in ‘The Simpsons’

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Heidi Klum‘s Mind-Boggling E.T. Costume Won Halloween
Andrew Garfield Opens to Elmo on ‘Sesame Street’ About Grief After Losing His Mom
Zendaya Pays Homage to Cher by Wearing Vintage Golden Naked Dress at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Ryan Reynolds Honors Hugh Jackman With a Loving Instagram Post for His 56th Birthday
RIP John Amos: TV Father to a Nation of Fans Dies at 84
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Share Blissful Wedding Photos

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.