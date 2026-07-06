Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Center Theatre Group (@ctgla)

The stage adaptation of Spirited Away made its debut in 2022 to rave reviews, as fans flocked to Tokyo’s Imperial Theatre to see the beloved Hayao Miyazaki masterpiece come to life. Following a Japanese tour and a stint in London, the show has unveiled a world tour, which includes its long anticipated North American debut.

The tour will begin with a two-month run at the National Theater in Taipei from December 2026 to January 2027. After a three-month stint at Tokyo’s Meijiza Theater, it will then travel to the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto from May to August. After that, the tour will go down south for the U.S. premiere at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, running from September to October. Finally, the show will make its return to the Coliseum in London’s West End from March to July 2028.

Spirited Away has been adapted to the stage and is directed by John Caird, best known for his work on the musical Les Misérables. The stage play, produced by Japanese entertainment company Toho, also features Joe Hisaishi’s iconic film score performed live by a full orchestra. Just like the 2024 London run, which saw the show sell out its 135 performances, Spirited Away will be performed in its original Japanese language with English captions.

“We are honored to bring the wonder of Spirited Away to the Ahmanson Theatre for an exclusive U.S. engagement, offering our community the gift of experiencing one of the most cherished stories of our time, reimagined for the stage in a once-in-a-generation theatrical experience. We cannot wait to share Spirited Away with Los Angeles,” says Douglas C. Baker, Center Theatre Group producing director.

If you’re in the U.S., Center Theater Group has announced that their 2026/27 season subscribers receive priority booking access before tickets are available to the general public, so that’s the best way to guarantee your seats at the moment. For the Toronto run, Mirvish Productions says you can subscribe to their mailing list for first access to tickets. You can also sign up to get ticket information for the Toronto, LA, and London runs of Spirited Away on the stage play’s website.

The stage adaptation of Spirited Away has unveiled a world tour.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Spirited Away LONDON (@spiritedldn)

This includes its long-anticipated North American debut, with dates in Toronto and Los Angeles.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Spirited Away LONDON (@spiritedldn)

The show will also make its return to the Coliseum in London’s West End from March to July 2028.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Spirited Away LONDON (@spiritedldn)

Spirited Away has been adapted to the stage and is directed by John Caird, best known for his work on the musical Les Misérables.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Spirited Away LONDON (@spiritedldn)

The stage play, produced by Japanese entertainment company Toho, also features Joe Hisaishi’s iconic film score performed live by a full orchestra.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Mirvish (@mirvishproductions)

Spirited Away on Stage: Website

Related Articles :

‘Spirited Away’ Makes Its Debut on the Stage in First-Ever Official Live Performance

Study Confirms That Watching Studio Ghibli Films Is Great for Your Mental Health

AI-Generated Images Mimicking Studio Ghibli May Be Banned by Japanese Lawmakers

Colorful Vertical Tattoos Look Like Portals Into Studio Ghibli and Other Animated Worlds