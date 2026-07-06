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Stage Adaptation of ‘Spirited Away’ To Go on World Tour With Stops in the U.S., UK, and Canada

By Regina Sienra on July 6, 2026

 

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Una publicación compartida por Center Theatre Group (@ctgla)

The stage adaptation of Spirited Away made its debut in 2022 to rave reviews, as fans flocked to Tokyo’s Imperial Theatre to see the beloved Hayao Miyazaki masterpiece come to life. Following a Japanese tour and a stint in London, the show has unveiled a world tour, which includes its long anticipated North American debut.

The tour will begin with a two-month run at the National Theater in Taipei from December 2026 to January 2027. After a three-month stint at Tokyo’s Meijiza Theater, it will then travel to the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto from May to August. After that, the tour will go down south for the U.S. premiere at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, running from September to October. Finally, the show will make its return to the Coliseum in London’s West End from March to July 2028.

Spirited Away has been adapted to the stage and is directed by John Caird, best known for his work on the musical Les Misérables. The stage play, produced by Japanese entertainment company Toho, also features Joe Hisaishi’s iconic film score performed live by a full orchestra. Just like the 2024 London run, which saw the show sell out its 135 performances, Spirited Away will be performed in its original Japanese language with English captions.

“We are honored to bring the wonder of Spirited Away to the Ahmanson Theatre for an exclusive U.S. engagement, offering our community the gift of experiencing one of the most cherished stories of our time, reimagined for the stage in a once-in-a-generation theatrical experience. We cannot wait to share Spirited Away with Los Angeles,” says Douglas C. Baker, Center Theatre Group producing director.

If you’re in the U.S., Center Theater Group has announced that their 2026/27 season subscribers receive priority booking access before tickets are available to the general public, so that’s the best way to guarantee your seats at the moment. For the Toronto run, Mirvish Productions says you can subscribe to their mailing list for first access to tickets. You can also sign up to get ticket information for the Toronto, LA, and London runs of Spirited Away on the stage play’s website.

The stage adaptation of Spirited Away has unveiled a world tour.

This includes its long-anticipated North American debut, with dates in Toronto and Los Angeles.

The show will also make its return to the Coliseum in London’s West End from March to July 2028.

Spirited Away has been adapted to the stage and is directed by John Caird, best known for his work on the musical Les Misérables.

The stage play, produced by Japanese entertainment company Toho,  also features Joe Hisaishi’s iconic film score performed live by a full orchestra.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Mirvish (@mirvishproductions)

Spirited Away on Stage: Website

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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