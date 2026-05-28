USPS Reissues Mister Rogers Stamps After Neighborhood-Themed Designs Win Popularity Contest

Despite going off the air over 25 years ago, the legacy of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood lives on. The show recently got a dedicated YouTube channel, making it available for new young audiences. And now, the USPS has announced that they will be reissuing a Mister Rogers stamp from 2018 after it won a popularity contest.

Just ahead of the USPS’ 250th anniversary (as well as the country’s 250th anniversary), the Stamp Encore competition asked the public to vote for their favorite of 25 stamp panes from the Postal Service’s recent past. Other options included popular characters such as Snoopy, Bugs Bunny, and Batman. However, the Mister Rogers stamp secured the win by more than 40,000 votes over the next highest contender.

The love for the Mister Rogers stamp has been evident since the original iteration was released. “When we issued the Mister Rogers stamp in 2018, we ordered a print run of some 12 million. That may sound like a lot, but Mister Rogers really took us by surprise,” said Isaac Cronkhite, the Postal Service’s chief processing and distribution officer and executive vice president. “Within just a few weeks, the stamps honoring this humble, softspoken man had sold out completely.”

The stamp, designed by art director Derry Noyes, features a photograph of Fred Rogers taken by Walt Seng. Wearing a red cardigan, Mister Roger’s poses alongside King Friday XIII, a puppet character from “the Neighborhood of Make-Believe.” “The best I can do as a graphic designer is to portray him clearly, straightforward, without special gimmicks, just as he would have wanted,” Noyes says.

The connection between Rogers and the postal service runs deep. “It seems especially fitting that Mister Rogers is the winner because Fred Rogers was a passionately loyal postal customer and a huge advocate for the power of mail,” explains Cronkhite. Emma Lee, director of the Fred Rogers Institute, adds, “The mail children sent to Mister Rogers, and his letters back, became an essential extension of that sacred connection. Reissuing this stamp beautifully honors the enduring ties he built with his television friends.”

On top of reissuing the stamp, the USPS has also announced a new our-image Mister Rogers souvenir sheet with four new stamps alongside other characters from the show. The stamps on the souvenir sheet were also photographed by Seng and designed by Noyes. These are now for sale at the Boston 2026 World Exposition, where the winning stamp was announced, and will become available at online at the USPS online store on June 1, 2026.

USPS has announced that they will be reissuing a Mister Rogers stamp from 2018 after it won the Stamp Encore competition.

USPS: Website

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