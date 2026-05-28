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USPS Reissues Mister Rogers Stamps After Neighborhood-Themed Designs Win Popularity Contest

By Regina Sienra on May 28, 2026
Mister Rogers

Photo: Family Communications, Inc. via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Despite going off the air over 25 years ago, the legacy of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood lives on. The show recently got a dedicated YouTube channel, making it available for new young audiences. And now, the USPS has announced that they will be reissuing a Mister Rogers stamp from 2018 after it won a popularity contest.

Just ahead of the USPS’ 250th anniversary (as well as the country’s 250th anniversary), the Stamp Encore competition asked the public to vote for their favorite of 25 stamp panes from the Postal Service’s recent past. Other options included popular characters such as Snoopy, Bugs Bunny, and Batman. However, the Mister Rogers stamp secured the win by more than 40,000 votes over the next highest contender.

The love for the Mister Rogers stamp has been evident since the original iteration was released. “When we issued the Mister Rogers stamp in 2018, we ordered a print run of some 12 million. That may sound like a lot, but Mister Rogers really took us by surprise,” said Isaac Cronkhite, the Postal Service’s chief processing and distribution officer and executive vice president. “Within just a few weeks, the stamps honoring this humble, softspoken man had sold out completely.”

The stamp, designed by art director Derry Noyes, features a photograph of Fred Rogers taken by Walt Seng. Wearing a red cardigan, Mister Roger’s poses alongside King Friday XIII, a puppet character from “the Neighborhood of Make-Believe.” “The best I can do as a graphic designer is to portray him clearly, straightforward, without special gimmicks, just as he would have wanted,” Noyes says.

The connection between Rogers and the postal service runs deep. “It seems especially fitting that Mister Rogers is the winner because Fred Rogers was a passionately loyal postal customer and a huge advocate for the power of mail,” explains Cronkhite. Emma Lee, director of the Fred Rogers Institute, adds, “The mail children sent to Mister Rogers, and his letters back, became an essential extension of that sacred connection. Reissuing this stamp beautifully honors the enduring ties he built with his television friends.”

On top of reissuing the stamp, the USPS has also announced a new our-image Mister Rogers souvenir sheet with four new stamps alongside other characters from the show. The stamps on the souvenir sheet were also photographed by Seng and designed by Noyes. These are now for sale at the Boston 2026 World Exposition, where the winning stamp was announced, and will become available at online at the USPS online store on June 1, 2026.

USPS has announced that they will be reissuing a Mister Rogers stamp from 2018 after it won the Stamp Encore competition.

Mister Rogers stamps

Photo: USPS

USPS: Website

Sources: Welcome Back to the Neighborhood, Mister Rogers

Related Articles:

‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ Gets Its Own YouTube Channel for the First Time Ever

Lady Gaga Performs Heartfelt Cover of Mister Rogers’ ‘Wont You Be My Neighbor’

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood LEGO Creation Receives 10,000 Votes To Become a Purchasable Lego Set

How Mister Rogers Broke Racial Barriers on TV at a Time When People Needed To See It

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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