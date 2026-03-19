Anne Hathaway Shares Her Clever No-Surgery Beauty Hack for Looking “More Awake” at the Oscars

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In an industry where appearance is constantly under the spotlight, speculation around cosmetic procedures is nothing new in Hollywood. Many actors find themselves facing questions about their looks, both in interviews and across social media, and Anne Hathaway is no exception.

After stepping onto the Oscars red carpet looking incredible, her appearance quickly sparked online attention, with some assuming she’d had work done. However, the actor has since revealed that her refreshed look is the result of something far simpler. In a recently shared video, Hathaway shows that her subtle “lifted” look actually comes down to a clever hairstyling trick.

At 43, Hathaway is known for her refreshing approach to beauty and aging, but she still has a few clever tricks up her sleeve for special occasions. In the behind-the-scenes video she shared on social media, the actor reveals how she got ready for the Oscars alongside her glam team. With a drumroll, she introduces hairstylist Orlando Pita, saying, “Orlo, show them our secret.” He then reveals two small braids tucked near Hathaway’s temples, explaining that they’re gently pulled back to create the effect of a subtle face lift.

Once her Oscars look came together, the discreet braids were expertly tucked away. According to Hathaway, the subtle trick helps her appear “a little bit more awake.”

Anne Hathaway stunned the public with her age-defying beauty at the 98th Academy Awards ceremony.

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Some have accused the Devil Wears Prada actor of achieving the look with plastic surgery, but she’s since revealed the trick behind her youthful appearance.

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In a recently shared video, she shows that her subtle “lifted” look actually comes down to a clever hairstyling trick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Anne Hathaway: Instagram

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