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Anne Hathaway Shares Her Clever No-Surgery Beauty Hack for Looking “More Awake” at the Oscars

By Emma Taggart on March 19, 2026

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In an industry where appearance is constantly under the spotlight, speculation around cosmetic procedures is nothing new in Hollywood. Many actors find themselves facing questions about their looks, both in interviews and across social media, and Anne Hathaway is no exception.

After stepping onto the Oscars red carpet looking incredible, her appearance quickly sparked online attention, with some assuming she’d had work done. However, the actor has since revealed that her refreshed look is the result of something far simpler. In a recently shared video, Hathaway shows that her subtle “lifted” look actually comes down to a clever hairstyling trick.

At 43, Hathaway is known for her refreshing approach to beauty and aging, but she still has a few clever tricks up her sleeve for special occasions. In the behind-the-scenes video she shared on social media, the actor reveals how she got ready for the Oscars alongside her glam team. With a drumroll, she introduces hairstylist Orlando Pita, saying, “Orlo, show them our secret.” He then reveals two small braids tucked near Hathaway’s temples, explaining that they’re gently pulled back to create the effect of a subtle face lift.

Once her Oscars look came together, the discreet braids were expertly tucked away. According to Hathaway, the subtle trick helps her appear “a little bit more awake.”

Anne Hathaway stunned the public with her age-defying beauty at the 98th Academy Awards ceremony.

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Some have accused the Devil Wears Prada actor of achieving the look with plastic surgery, but she’s since revealed the trick behind her youthful appearance.

Embed from Getty Images

In a recently shared video, she shows that her subtle “lifted” look actually comes down to a clever hairstyling trick.

 

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A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Anne Hathaway: Instagram

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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