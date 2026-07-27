Home / Travel

This River in Switzerland Is So Clean That Locals Use It To Swim Home

By Ava Linker on July 27, 2026
Swimmers in the Aare in Bern, Switzerland

Photo: iascic/Depositphotos

The Aare in Switzerland, is no lazy river. It is the largest river entirely contained within the country. It flows through the heart of Switzerland’s de facto capital, Bern, and its 12th-century medieval old town, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Most cities use bikes, but in this one, swimming is the best way to get to know the city like a local.

Many people actually use the river to commute. With a current that can reach 5 to 7.5 mph,  it is much faster than a normal walking pace. It’s perfectly normal for locals to trade their business suits for bathing suits during lunch breaks or after work. According to some old rumors, swimsuits used to be regularly hung out to dry on the balcony of the Swiss Parliament Building.

The river is kept famously pristine thanks to a mix of strict environmental policies and natural geography. Its water comes straight from Swiss Alps glaciers and flows through large lakes that settle the sediment before the river reaches cities like Bern.

It may look calming, but do not underestimate the river, as it’s not quite as easy to navigate as it looks. Deep, rapid waters make it difficult to swim out where you need to, and there are no lifeguards, so it is only recommended for experienced swimmers. The Aare you safe safety tips were made as a checklist to help visitors be prepared and safe before getting in. You are advised to think twice before testing the waters, if you can’t confidently answer “yes” to one or more of these questions:

  • Am I a confident swimmer, sober, and in good physical shape?
  • Do I know where to get in and out of the river?
  • Have I checked the weather forecast and water conditions?
  • Do I have a flotation device with a quick-release mechanism?
  • Am I going with someone else?

Bern locals are often happy to assist and answer questions to help you have a safe and successful swim in this one-of-a-kind river.

Other things to know before going for a swim include bringing a waterproof bag to carry all your dry things—clothes, phone, and valuables. It is glacial water, so test it before submerging yourself because it is very cold. You can start from anywhere along the river, including one of Bern’s riverside swimming pools. Entry and exit points are marked with a red pole or steps to help you climb in and out.

Bern Welcome published a list of three of their favorite river routes depending on your swimming level and preferences so you can enjoy the Aare however you choose. Let the stress melt away as the scenic views pass by, enjoying the beauty and sounds of nature safely in one of the most breathtaking places on Earth.

The Aare is the largest river that’s entirely in Switzerland. It’s kept pristine by strict environmental policies and natural filtration.

Swimmers in the Aare in Bern, Switzerland

Photo: OlyaSolodenko/Depositphotos

Swimming in the Aare in the summertime is a local tradition and pleasure, perfectly normal because of the water quality and the hot weather. Some locals even use it to commute home.

The waters are rapid, deep, and frigid, so swimmers must exercise caution and be prepared before jumping in.

Source: Floating Down the Aare River: Our Three Favorite Routes

Related Articles:

Switzerland Is Named the Best Country in the World in 2026 Rankings

Architects Reveal Plans To Turn an Old Dutch Church Into a Public Swimming Pool

Switzerland’s New Passports Celebrate the Country’s Renowned Graphic Design and Landscape

2,000-Year-Old Ruins of Stone Roman Building Found in Switzerland

Ava Linker

Ava Linker is an Editorial Intern at My Modern Met. She is currently a student at California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, where she is on Cal Poly's club rowing team and majoring in Communications Studies. Ava enjoys dabbling in all things artistic, with a particular affinity for baking, fashion, and interior design. Her other interests include F1 racing.
Read all posts from Ava Linker
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Tennessee Introduces Anti-AI Seal Supporting Photographers Taking Real Photos of the State
South Korea Has 24-Hour Ramen Shops That Are Completely Unmanned and Self-Serve
Mongolian Eco-Lodge Invites 5 Local Creatives to Make Art in the Gobi Desert
Italy’s New Walking Initiative Lets You Follow 5 Historic Pilgrimage Paths to Rome
This Japanese Tea Shop Is Run Entirely by Senior Citizens With an Average Age of 73
Get a Private Night of Stargazing When You Book This Airbnb With Its Own Observatory

More on My Modern Met

Stylish San Francisco Hotel Combines City Living With Luxurious Accommodations
Luxury Trip Designer MyBhutan Is Helping You Experience the Country Like Never Before
Day Zero Festival Brings Music and Art to the Mayan Jungle
500,000 Pink Flowers Are in Bloom Beneath Mount Fuji Right Now for Japan’s Fuji Shibazakura Festival
Casa Milà: Antoni Gaudí’s Residential Building in Barcelona That Became a Modernist Masterpiece
Here Are the World’s Most Visited Museums in 2025—Some Might Surprise You

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.