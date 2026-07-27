This River in Switzerland Is So Clean That Locals Use It To Swim Home

The Aare in Switzerland, is no lazy river. It is the largest river entirely contained within the country. It flows through the heart of Switzerland’s de facto capital, Bern, and its 12th-century medieval old town, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Most cities use bikes, but in this one, swimming is the best way to get to know the city like a local.

Many people actually use the river to commute. With a current that can reach 5 to 7.5 mph, it is much faster than a normal walking pace. It’s perfectly normal for locals to trade their business suits for bathing suits during lunch breaks or after work. According to some old rumors, swimsuits used to be regularly hung out to dry on the balcony of the Swiss Parliament Building.

The river is kept famously pristine thanks to a mix of strict environmental policies and natural geography. Its water comes straight from Swiss Alps glaciers and flows through large lakes that settle the sediment before the river reaches cities like Bern.

It may look calming, but do not underestimate the river, as it’s not quite as easy to navigate as it looks. Deep, rapid waters make it difficult to swim out where you need to, and there are no lifeguards, so it is only recommended for experienced swimmers. The Aare you safe safety tips were made as a checklist to help visitors be prepared and safe before getting in. You are advised to think twice before testing the waters, if you can’t confidently answer “yes” to one or more of these questions:

Am I a confident swimmer, sober, and in good physical shape?

Do I know where to get in and out of the river?

Have I checked the weather forecast and water conditions?

Do I have a flotation device with a quick-release mechanism?

Am I going with someone else?

Bern locals are often happy to assist and answer questions to help you have a safe and successful swim in this one-of-a-kind river.

Other things to know before going for a swim include bringing a waterproof bag to carry all your dry things—clothes, phone, and valuables. It is glacial water, so test it before submerging yourself because it is very cold. You can start from anywhere along the river, including one of Bern’s riverside swimming pools. Entry and exit points are marked with a red pole or steps to help you climb in and out.

Bern Welcome published a list of three of their favorite river routes depending on your swimming level and preferences so you can enjoy the Aare however you choose. Let the stress melt away as the scenic views pass by, enjoying the beauty and sounds of nature safely in one of the most breathtaking places on Earth.

The Aare is the largest river that’s entirely in Switzerland. It’s kept pristine by strict environmental policies and natural filtration.

Swimming in the Aare in the summertime is a local tradition and pleasure, perfectly normal because of the water quality and the hot weather. Some locals even use it to commute home.

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The waters are rapid, deep, and frigid, so swimmers must exercise caution and be prepared before jumping in.

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