Home / Books

How New York City’s Subway Stations Have Transformed Into an Underground Art Gallery

By Jessica Stewart on February 13, 2024
NYC Subway Art by William Wegman

Art by William Wegman (Photo: Patrick J. Cashin)
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

With a daily ridership of nearly 4 million people, New York City's subway system sees a lot of traffic. That's part of why the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has made an effort to transform the city's subway stations into public art galleries. Over the past four decades, the MTA has commissioned more than 400 permanent artworks to adorn the stations. A celebration of these ground-breaking projects, Contemporary Art Underground: New York MTA Arts & Design highlights more than 100 artworks completed between 2015 and 2023 that embody the spirit, vibrancy, and diversity of New York.

Broken down into 10 chapters that bring readers across the city's boroughs, the book is a fascinating look at the artwork that brightens up riders' daily commute. Several chapters are dedicated to major stations—the World Trade Center, Hudson Yards, Times Square, and Grand Central Madison—and focus on how the art engages with and informs its surroundings.

Three chapters focus on the materials that inform these installations—mosaic, glass, and metal—and give an unprecedented look at the details and fabrication of each piece. Through vivid descriptions, intricate close-up photographs, and behind-the-scenes studio images, the book shares the stories behind these permanent works, from artist selection through the translation of an artwork into a large-scale, site-specific installation.

Authored by Sandra Bloodworth, who has directed MTA Arts & Design for over 30 years, and Cheryl Hageman, deputy director, the book is a wonderful journey into the possibilities of public art. With work by artists like William Wegman, Kiki Smith, Nancy Blum, and Rico Gatson, contemporary art lovers will enjoy this tour through New York's underground subway art.

Contemporary Art Underground: New York MTA Arts & Design, published by Monacelli, comes out in April 2024 and is now available for pre-sale.

A new book celebrates the more than 100 artworks commissioned by the MTA for the NYC subway system since 2015.

NYC Subway Art by Nancy Blum

Art by Nancy Blum (Photo: Cathy Carver)

Subway Art by Katherine Bradford

Art by Katherine Bradford (Photo: Jason Mandella)

NYC Subway Art by Rico Gatson

Art by Rico Gatson (Photo: Seong Kwon)

NYC Subway Art by Alex Katz

Art by Alex Katz (Photo: Etienne Frossard)

Subway Art by Marcel Dzama

Art by Marcel Dzama (Photo: Kris Graves)

Through mosaics, glasswork, and metal sculpture, these contemporary artists transformed New York's subway into an art gallery.

NYC Subway Art by Jim Hodges

Art by Jim Hodges (Photo: Felipe Fontecilla)

NYC Subway Art by Kiki Smith

Art by Kiki Smith (Photo: Anthony Verde)

NYC Subway Art by Jeffrey Gibson

Art by Jeffrey Gibson (Photo: Etienne Frossard)

Subway art by Damien Davis

Art by Damien Davis (Photo: Etienne Frossard)

Contemporary Art Underground: New York MTA Arts & Design, published by Monacelli, is now available for pre-sale.

Contemporary Art Underground New York MTA Arts & Design Cover

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Monacelli – Phaidon.

Related Articles:

David Bowie Tribute Installation Takes Over NYC Subway Station

Taipei Transforms Public Subway Cars into Immersive Sports Venues

NYC Subway Station Turned Into “Van Halen Ave” as a Tribute To the Late Rocker

Vibrant Photos Capture the Underappreciated Beauty of International Subway Systems

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Painting Stolen Over 50 Years Ago by Mobsters Is Finally Recovered
AI Artist Imagines an Ethereal World of Diverse Angels With Majestic Wings
Fore-Edge Book Painter Carries On Critically Endangered Craft
Unique Pokémon Exhibit Made With Traditional and Contemporary Japanese Craft Techniques
Ernest Cole’s Lost American Photos From the 1960s and 1970s Published for the First Time
AI “Completes” Keith Haring’s Intentionally Unfinished Last Artwork, Sparks Controversy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Actress Katherine Heigl Creates Incredible Paintings and Mixed Media Art
These Are the Most Borrowed Books From Public Libraries in 2023
Mickey Mouse’s First Animated Short ‘Steamboat Willie’ Is Now in the Public Domain
Book Reveals Hundreds of Frida Kahlo’s Fascinating Personal Photography Collection
Buildings Around the World Reimagined With Vibrant Floral Designs
Powerful Mixed-Media Carvings Speak to the Experiences of Black Womanhood

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.