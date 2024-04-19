In the 30 years that have passed since Kurt Cobain's death, the myth around him has only grown. Regarded as a genius musician and a misunderstood artist, many forget about the real man behind the success of Nirvana. One of the most revealing displays of this was a 1992 photoshoot by husband-and-wife photography duo Russell Peacock and Constance Hansen—together known as Guzman—who captured Cobain, his wife Courtney Love, and their daughter, Frances Bean, in the intimacy of their home. Now, powerHouse Books will publish a new book featuring never-before-seen images from this shoot.

In 1992, Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love were at the height of their fame. They were the leads in two of the biggest rock bands in the world; he was in Nirvana, while she was in Hole. Hoping to share a different, more domestic side to them, Spin magazine tasked Guzman with shooting a cover story. And so, the couple made their way to the musicians' home in Hollywood.

However, the shoot didn't go according to plan. The hair and make-up team were asked to leave for bringing up the negative press, and Cobain just wouldn't get ready or leave the bed. Rather than call it off, the photographers made their way to the bedroom, and took the images there. The photographers later admitted this was what they were hoping for. By capturing them in their pajamas while playing with their daughter, they showed an opposite perspective to the rockstar lifestyle they both led.

Five images taken that day were published in the December edition of Spin, which celebrated the year in music. The now-iconic cover sees Cobain in bed, carrying his daughter in one arm while Love rests on his other shoulder. The story was titled “Family Values”—a name shared with the new photography book that will include all 90 images from the shoot; as well as two essays from Michael Azerrad, author of Come As You Are: The Story of Nirvana and a friend of Cobain; and Guzman, who tells the story behind these images.

“Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love picked a heck of a time to have a baby,” writes Azerrad. “Their daughter Frances was born on August 18th, 1992, the day before the 1992 Republican National Convention's ‘family values night.' The Republican Party was hell-bent on denouncing heathen libertines, a.k.a. Democrats, and so ‘family values,' wrote The New York Times columnist William Safire, became ‘the G.O.P.'s political attack phrase.'”

But the conclusion hits closer to home. “There are many good ways to be a family,” reflects the author. “In 1992, that was a difficult thing for some people to get their heads around, and it still is. But, as these very moving photographs demonstrate, there is only one true family value, and that is love.”

Family Values: Kurt, Courtney & Frances Bean comes out June 4, 2024. You can preorder a copy on Bookshop and Amazon.

