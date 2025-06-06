Home / Photography / Astrophotography

Check Out This Striking, Highly Detailed Panorama Taken From the Surface of Mars

By Eva Baron on June 6, 2025
Mars Panorama NASA Curiosity Rover

Selection from the Mars panorama captured by NASA's Curiosity rover. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

On July 20, 1976, the Viking 1 lander took the first photograph ever from the surface of Mars. The image is impressive but still fairly limited: it showcases only a small, black-and-white snapshot of the planet’s dusty, rock-laden ground. Now, almost 50 years later, NASA’s Curiosity rover has captured one of the most breathtaking panoramas of Mars, highlighting topographical details like never before.

Originally captured on February 7, 2025, the picture reveals Curiosity’s view from Mount Sharp, looking down at the floor of Gale Crater. Even though it was taken 140 million miles away from Earth, the scene is surprisingly familiar, reminiscent of the desert vistas found in the southwestern United States. The landscape is dramatic, desolate, and yet magical, with what appears to be a rugged mountain range punctuating the arid sky ahead. In reality, however, these mountains are actually the rim of Gale Crater, which was created by an ancient asteroid impact billions of years ago.

NASA recently unveiled the panorama on X (formerly Twitter) with a 30-second video, gently sweeping across the entire landscape. Though the image itself is impressive, the video offers an opportunity to truly study the crater and its singular characteristics. To enhance this sense of immersion, NASA also adjusted the panorama’s color to “match the lighting conditions as the human eye would see them on Earth,” according to a statement.

“Enjoy this recent look, courtesy of Curiosity, at the view from the slopes of Mt. Sharp, with the distant rim of Gale Crater on the horizon,” NASA wrote in the post. “You can imagine the quiet, thin wind, or maybe even the waves of a long-gone lake lapping an ancient shore.”

Mount Sharp has long been studied by NASA, given that it contains several distinct layers, all of which were formed in different eras of Martian history. The area, too, is rich in salty minerals, most likely left behind as the planet’s water steadily dried up.

“By studying each layer, the rover’s team can learn more about how the Martian environment changed over time from a warmer, wetter, and more Earthlike world to the freezing desert it is today,” NASA explains.

After its stop at Mount Sharp and Gale Crater, Curiosity has since traveled somewhere else, namely a “boxwork” region, which scientists believe may have formed when minerals from Mars’ last trickles of water seeped and hardened into the rock below. Previously, Curiosity was slated to arrive at the area in late fall.

“We’re actually at the edge of it now,” Andrew Good, a NASA spokesperson, told Mashable.

To learn more about the Curiosity rover and its upcoming destinations, visit the NASA website.

NASA’s Curiosity rover recently captured a striking panorama of Mars, showcasing the planet’s unique landscape with impressive detail.

Mars Panorama NASA Curiosity Rover

The full panorama of Mars captured by NASA's Curosity rover. (Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

NASA: Website | Instagram

Sources: Curiosity Looks Downslope From the Sulfate Unit; A NASA rover sent home an immersive Mars panorama. Watch the video.

All photos via the NASA Press Office.

Related Articles:

Scientists Discover Possible Ocean of Water Beneath Mars’ Surface

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Crystals of Pure Sulfur on Mars

Giant “Scar” on Mars Longer Than the Grand Canyon Spotted in New Satellite Image

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Rare Red Sprites Captured Lighting up the Tibetan Night Sky Like Jellyfish-Shaped Firework
Incredible Winners of 2024 NASA Photographer of the Year Awards
You Can Take a Free Selfie in Space Thanks to Ex-NASA Engineer Mark Rober’s $5M Satellite
Ancient Egyptian Drawing Now Theorized To Represent the Milky Way’s Great Rift
Charming Observatory Is Disguised as R2-D2 to Welcome Star Wars Lovers in Spain
Spectacular Images From the 2025 Milky Way Photographer of the Year Competition

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Captures Close-Up Shot of Rocket Launch, But Impact Destroys His Camera Lens
Japan Is Making History by Harnessing Solar Power From Space
Astronaut Don Pettit Captures Bright Green Aurora From the International Space Station
NASA Celebrates Hubble Space Telescope’s 35th Anniversary With New Photos
Untethered Astronaut Spacewalks Are Some of the Most Unnerving Space Footage Out There
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Discovers Strongest Indicators of Life on Another Planet

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.