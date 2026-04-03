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Meet the Four Astronauts Who Are Currently on Their Way to the Moon

By Sara Barnes on April 3, 2026
Artemis II astronauts

Photo: NASA/Kim Shiflett

At 6:35 p.m. EDT on April 1, 2026, the Orion spacecraft took off, bound for Earth’s nearest neighbor. The launch is part of NASA’s planned Artemis II mission, and it’s set to make history as the first manned flight taking humans the farthest they’ve ever been in space. But that’s not all; for the first time in more than 50 years, astronauts are returning to the moon to orbit it. Should all go according to plan, the crew will be gone for about 10 days, reaching roughly 4,700 miles, and return to Earth on a free-fall trajectory. But who is the brave and adventurous crew attempting this journey?

NASA announced the four crew members on the Orion in 2023. They are: Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch from NASA, and mission specialist Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian Space Agency. Calling them the “next generation of explorers,” each crew member has specific skill sets that will help make the mission and the research conducted on board a success.

Scroll down to learn more about each of the crew members. For the latest on the Artemis II mission, follow along on the NASA website.

Meet the four crew members on the Orion spacecraft headed toward the moon.

From right to left, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, commander; Christina Koch, mission specialist; Victor Glover, pilot; and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist wave to family and friends as they prepare to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building to board their Orion spacecraft atop NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at Launch Complex 39B, Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis II mission will take Wiseman, Glover, Koch, and Hansen on a 10-day journey around the Moon and back aboard their Orion spacecraft from Launch Complex 39B, with a two hour launch window opening at . Photo Credit: (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

Photo: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

Reid Wiseman, Commander

Astronaut Reid Wiseman

Reid Wiseman. (Photo: NASA/Glenn Benson)

A 27-year Navy veteran, Reid Wiseman was selected to be an astronaut by NASA in 2009 and, in 2014, completed a 165-day mission aboard the International Space Station.

 

Victor Glover, Pilot

Astronaut Victor Glover

Victor Glover. (Photo: NASA/Frank Michaux)

Victor Glover became an astronaut in 2013 while serving as a Legislative Fellow in the U.S. Senate. As a Naval Aviator, he has been a test pilot and logged more than 3,000 flight hours in more than 40 aircraft.

 

Christina Koch, Mission Specialist

Astronaut Christina Koch

Christina Koch. (Photo: NASA/Frank Michaux)

Christina Koch is a record setter and a pioneer. She holds the title for longest single spaceflight by a woman, totaling 328 days in space, and participated in the first all-female spacewalk.

 

Jeremy Hansen, Mission Specialist

Astronaut Jeremy Hansen

Jeremy Hansen, CSA (Canadian Space Agency). (Photo: NASA/Kim Shiflett)

Jeremy Hansen is the first Canadian to ever venture to the moon. Previously, he was a crew member of NEEMO 19, where he lived and worked on the ocean floor to simulate deep-space exploration.

 

NASA: Website | Instagram

Source: Our Artemis Crew

All images via NASA.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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