Home / Science / Astronomy

NASA’s Artemis II Crew Name Newly Discovered Moon Crater After Astronaut’s Late Wife, Carroll

By Emma Taggart on April 13, 2026

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NASA Earth (@nasaearth)

“To the moon and back” is a popular way of saying “I love you,” but for the crew of NASA’s Artemis II, it was quite literally true. The four astronauts recently orbited the moon, and along the way, they honored one of their own by naming a newly discovered crater after Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll.

The crew—Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch, and Jeremy Hansen—successfully completed their 10-day journey on Saturday April 11, becoming the first humans to travel to the moon and back since the Apollo era. During their mission, they sent several messages back to Earth from inside their Orion spacecraft.

After discovering “relatively fresh craters on the moon” the crew recorded a message proposing new names for two of them. The first, Integrity, is their tribute to the spacecraft that carried them. Hansen says in the clip, “If you were to look at Orientale on the far side and then draw a line straight up to Ohm on the far side, relatively in the middle is an unnamed crater and we would like to suggest it be called Integrity in the future.”

The second crater is especially meaningful and is in a “really neat” spot near the side of a boundary that makes it visible from Earth at certain times. Hansen explains that when their “close-knit astronaut family” first started planning their journey a number of years ago, they lost a loved one. He says, “ Her name was Carroll, the spouse of Reed, the mother of Katie and Ellie.” Hanson explains that they would like to name the second crater after her and described it as a “bright spot” on the moon on the same latitude of Ohm.

You can see Wiseman tearing up as Hansen speaks, and the two pull each other close in an embrace, before Koch and Glover move in for a group hug. The heartwarming video is just one example of how close the four astronauts became during their mission.

Wiseman’s biography on NASA’s website says, “Carroll dedicated her life to helping others as a newborn intensive care unit Registered Nurse. She is survived by their two children. Despite a long list of professional accolades, Reid considers his time as an only parent as his greatest challenge and the most rewarding phase of his life.”

Watch the video below and find out more about the Carroll crater here.

To mark the Artemis II mission, the crew named two newly discovered craters on the moon. One is dedicated to their spacecraft, Integrity, and the other is named after Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NASA Artemis (@nasaartemis)

The Carroll crater is described as a “bright spot” on the moon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

NASA Artemis: Instagram

Source: To commemorate the Artemis II mission, the astronauts announced their suggestion to rename certain features on the Moon to honor their Orion spacecraft, named Integrity, as well as commander Reid Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll

Related Articles:

Watch Artemis II Astronaut Deliver an Uplifting Easter Message From Outer Space

NASA Shares Breathtaking Images From the Artemis II Lunar Flyby

Marvel at NASA’s Artemis II Mission Launch by Watching It in Extreme Slow Motion

Artemis II Astronauts Preparing for the Moon Say They’re “Ready for Every Scenario”

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

NASA Shares Breathtaking Images From the Artemis II Lunar Flyby
Marvel at NASA’s Artemis II Mission Launch by Watching It in Extreme Slow Motion
Watch Artemis II Astronaut Deliver an Uplifting Easter Message From Outer Space
Meet the Four Astronauts Who Are Currently on Their Way to the Moon
NASA’s Artemis II Launches First Crewed Moon Mission in Decades
Total Lunar Eclipse Will Turn the Full Moon a Rich Copper‑Red in March

More on My Modern Met

Team of Scientists and Engineers Unveil Plans for the First Hotel on the Moon
Timelapse by NASA Reveals How a Supernova Remnant Has Grown Over 25 Years
German Aerospace Engineer Becomes First Wheelchair User To Go to Space
Astronaut Jonny Kim Returns to Earth After 245 Days Aboard the International Space Station
Artemis II Astronauts Preparing for the Moon Say They’re “Ready for Every Scenario”
NASA’s Solar Probe Captures the Highest Resolution Photo of the Sun Ever

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.