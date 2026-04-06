Watch Artemis II Astronaut Deliver an Uplifting Easter Message From Outer Space

The crew of Orion on NASA’s Artemis II mission spent Easter Sunday in outer space. As the four astronauts barrel toward the moon, their thoughts are still with Earth. Mission pilot Victor Glover shared his feelings about the holiday and how he views being in space versus being on Earth. (The two are surprisingly similar.) The uplifting message has resonated with many people at a time of renewal at the start of spring.

On Saturday, April 4, 2026, a CBS News reporter asked Glover if he wanted to share anything with everyone back on Earth on the eve of Easter. “I don’t have anything prepared,” Glover admitted. “I’m glad you brought it up, though; I think these observances are important.”

“You guys are talking to us because we’re in a spaceship really far from Earth, but you’re on a spaceship called Earth that was created to give us a place to live in the universe,” Glover said. “Maybe the distance we are from you makes you think what we’re doing is special, but we’re the same distance from you. And I’m trying to tell you—just trust me—you are special.”

Glover’s thoughts continued. Because Easter is a Christian holiday, he specifically cited God, but he spoke to reach those outside of the religion, too. “In all of this emptiness—this is a whole bunch of nothing, this thing we call the universe—you have this oasis, this beautiful place that we get to exist together,” he mused. “I think, as we go into Easter Sunday, thinking about all the cultures all around the world, whether you celebrate it or not, whether you believe in God or not, this is an opportunity for us to remember where we are, who we are, and that we are the same thing, and that we’ve gotta get through this together.”

While it shouldn’t take us leaving the planet to think about the collective well-being of others, outer space is a powerful place to do some reflection—and deliver an address from. And as the world today continues to feel difficult, even in the best of times, we’ll take all of the positive reminders we can get. Watch the video below.

As he and his Orion crew members head toward the moon, Victor Glover shared his feelings about Easter and being in space. The message is uplifting and has resonated with many people at this time of renewal.

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