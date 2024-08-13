Home / Science / Astronomy

Scientists Discover Possible Ocean of Water Beneath Mars’ Surface

By Emma Taggart on August 13, 2024
Scientists Discover Possible Water on Mars

Photo: Mic1805/Depositphotos

We typically think of Mars as dry, desolate, and rocky but many scientists believe that the Red Planet once had lakes, rivers, and possibly oceans. Earlier this year, scientists uncovered vast ice deposits on Mars, but a new breakthrough reveals—for the first time—that there may be a lot more water hidden beneath the planet's surface.

These exciting findings—published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences—stem from data gathered by NASA’s InSight Lander. Although the lander is no longer active, scientists continue to analyze the data it collected on Mars between 2018 and 2022.

The InSight Lander, equipped with a seismometer, recorded vibrations—or marsquakes—from deep within the Red Planet. The recently discovered “seismic signals,” indicate the presence of a reservoir of water believed to be 11.5 to 20 kilometers (7 miles to 12 miles) beneath the planet’s surface, within its rocky mid-crust.

Mars likely lost its surface water as its atmosphere thinned over time, leaving the planet a dry and dusty landscape as we know it today. Scientists suggest that much of this ancient water either dissipated into space or remains hidden underground.

If InSight's location at Elysium Planitia, near Mars’ equator, reflects conditions across the rest of the Red Planet, the underground water could be enough to fill a Martian ocean 1 to 2 kilometers (0.6 to 1.24 miles) deep. This major discovery sheds light on how Mars might have been more than 3 billion years ago, and even suggests the potential for past or present Martian life. However, further investigation is needed to confirm the presence of the water.

Still, this new discovery is a big step forward for researchers. We’re now closer than ever to uncovering the secrets of Mars and gaining deeper insights into its history and future potential.

Scientists Vashan Wright, Matthias Morzfeld, and Michael Manga write in their report, “Our results have implications for understanding Mars’ water cycle, determining the fates of past surface water, searching for past or extant life, and assessing in situ resource utilization for future missions.”

New research shows that there may be a huge reservoir of water beneath Mars’ surface.

The discovery is based on data collected by NASA’s InSight Lander, which recorded seismic signals from deep within the Red Planet.

h/t: [BBC]

Related Articles:

Scientists Discover Water Ice Deposits on Mars That Are More Than 2 Miles Thick

Curiosity Rover Has Been Climbing a Mountain on Mars Since 2014

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Crystals of Pure Sulfur on Mars

Giant “Scar” on Mars Longer Than the Grand Canyon Spotted in New Satellite Image

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

NASA Releases Stunning New Photographs to Celebrate Chandra Space Telescope’s 25th Anniversary
Watch How Astronauts Sleep in the International Space Station
From Earth to Venus: NASA Sends Missy Elliott’s Hit Song ‘The Rain’ Into Space
Upcoming Perseid Meteor Shower Will Be an Impressive Celestial Event
Recently Discovered Lunar Cave May One Day Serve as a Base Camp
Colorful Infographics Explore the Mysterious World of Exoplanets

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Giant “Scar” on Mars Longer Than the Grand Canyon Spotted in New Satellite Image
Two Meteor Showers Will Peak on the Same Night in the Same Region This Month
Jupiter’s Most Stunning Images Captured by NASA’s JunoCam in Sharp Detail
Once-In-A-Lifetime Stellar Event Expected To Happen This Summer
Newly Discovered Exoplanet the Size of Earth May Be Habitable
Get Ready for This Weekend’s Exceptionally Large Strawberry Moon

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.