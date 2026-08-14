Some of the most breathtaking landscape photography isn’t taken on Earth. NASA’s Curiosity rover has captured some remarkable high-resolution panoramas of a towering butte rising from the surface of Mars and a vast expanse of terrain with honeycomb textures, revealing the Red Planet in extraordinary detail.

One of the images, stitched together from 11 photographs taken by Curiosity’s Mast Camera on June 11, 2026, offers a striking view of an isolated rock formation nicknamed “Miraflores” as the rover continues its journey through Gale Crater. Standing roughly 20 feet (6 meters) tall, Miraflores was formed through millions of years of erosion, leaving behind a sand-capped butte that rises from an otherwise rocky landscape. NASA scientists combined the individual photographs into a panoramic image measuring 6,162 by 2,576 pixels, allowing viewers to zoom in and examine the intricate textures of the Martian terrain. The colors have also been adjusted to approximate what the human eye might see if standing on the planet’s surface.

Beyond the butte itself, another panorama reveals the landscape is dotted with thousands of small polygonal patterns etched into the ground. These honeycomb-like formations, each measuring roughly 1.5 to 3 inches (4 to 8 centimeters) across, extend in every direction—even wrapping around the base of Miraflores. Scientists believe the polygons preserve clues about ancient environmental conditions, though exactly how they formed remains an active area of research.

Both the butte and the polygon-covered terrain lie within Gale Crater, a 96-mile-wide impact basin that Curiosity has been exploring since 2012. Towering from the crater’s center is Mount Sharp, a mountain nearly 3 miles (5 kilometers) high whose layered rocks preserve billions of years of Martian history. Evidence gathered by the rover suggests the region was once home to lakes and streams, making it one of the most important sites for understanding whether ancient Mars could have supported microbial life.

Over the course of its mission, Curiosity has uncovered organic molecules and other chemical signatures left behind from Mars’ watery past. While these discoveries don’t prove that life once existed on the planet, they do suggest that ancient Mars possessed many of the ingredients necessary to support it. Images like these latest panoramas not only showcase the rover’s remarkable photographic capabilities but also provide scientists with valuable geological clues as Curiosity continues its climb across the slopes of Mount Sharp.

NASA’s Curiosity rover has captured a remarkable high-resolution panorama of a towering butte rising from the surface of Mars.

In another panorama, the landscape can be seen in remarkable detail, revealing a field of honeycomb textures.

Scientists are still unsure how these textures formed, but both images provide valuable geological clues to Martian history.

All images via NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.

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Source: NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Discovers Field of Honeycomb Textures

Source: NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Discovers Field of Honeycomb Textures