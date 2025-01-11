In the 20th century, the border between Dilsen-Stokkem and Maasmechelen in Belgium radically transformed. The area withstood years of coal and gravel mining in its subsoil, which created two terrills—large piles of mining waste materials— and, later, a large pond between them. Now, the Belgian architecture firm BuroLandschap presents a clever solution to bridging the gap between these mountains.

Inspired by the Fibonacci sequence or “golden ratio,” the “Cycling Between Terrils” bridge assumes an elegant, organic shape, connecting the banks not with a straight line but with one that snakes across the water. This winding structure encourages cyclists and pedestrians to traverse the bridge slowly, all while taking in an exquisite range of natural views.

The bridge measures an astounding 400 meters (about 1,312 feet), cementing it as Belgium’s longest floating bicycle bridge. It also boasts 30 hinged elements, allowing it to effectively adjust to the pond’s changing water level.

In these ways, “Cycling Between Terrils” certainly serves a practical role, but its responsiveness to its surrounding landscape is what distinguishes it from being purely functional. With its graceful curvature and flexibility, the bridge invites visitors to indulge in the area’s rich industrial history and its contemporary popularity among cyclists and hikers.

“[The bridge] spreads through the impressive landscape, where it interweaves with its surroundings,” BuroLandschap writes in a statement. “When you walk or bike across the bridge as a visitor, you are drawn into the experience and surprised by the connection between man and nature that comes to life there.”

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by BuroLandschap.