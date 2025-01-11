Home / Architecture

Floating Bicycle Bridge in Belgium Beautifully Adapts to Its Unique Mining Landscape

By Eva Baron on January 11, 2025
"Cycling Between Terrils" floating bridge by Belgian firm BuroLandschap.

Photo: Pieter Rabijns.

In the 20th century, the border between Dilsen-Stokkem and Maasmechelen in Belgium radically transformed. The area withstood years of coal and gravel mining in its subsoil, which created two terrills—large piles of mining waste materials— and, later, a large pond between them. Now, the Belgian architecture firm BuroLandschap presents a clever solution to bridging the gap between these mountains.

Inspired by the Fibonacci sequence or “golden ratio,” the “Cycling Between Terrils” bridge assumes an elegant, organic shape, connecting the banks not with a straight line but with one that snakes across the water. This winding structure encourages cyclists and pedestrians to traverse the bridge slowly, all while taking in an exquisite range of natural views.

The bridge measures an astounding 400 meters (about 1,312 feet), cementing it as Belgium’s longest floating bicycle bridge. It also boasts 30 hinged elements, allowing it to effectively adjust to the pond’s changing water level.

In these ways, “Cycling Between Terrils” certainly serves a practical role, but its responsiveness to its surrounding landscape is what distinguishes it from being purely functional. With its graceful curvature and flexibility, the bridge invites visitors to indulge in the area’s rich industrial history and its contemporary popularity among cyclists and hikers.

“[The bridge] spreads through the impressive landscape, where it interweaves with its surroundings,” BuroLandschap writes in a statement. “When you walk or bike across the bridge as a visitor, you are drawn into the experience and surprised by the connection between man and nature that comes to life there.”

To explore more of their architectural projects, visit BuroLandschap’s website and follow the firm on Instagram.

The “Cycling Between Terrils” floating bridge in Belgium celebrates the rich industrial history of its surroundings.

"Cycling Between Terrils" floating bridge by Belgian firm BuroLandschap.

Photo: Visit Limburg.

"Cycling Between Terrils" floating bridge by Belgian firm BuroLandschap.

Photo: BuroLandschap.

Designed by BuroLandschap, the bridge weaves through a pond that separates two mining terrils from the 20th century.

"Cycling Between Terrils" floating bridge by Belgian firm BuroLandschap.

Photo: BuroLandschap.

"Cycling Between Terrils" floating bridge by Belgian firm BuroLandschap.

Photo: Pieter Rabijns.

"Cycling Between Terrils" floating bridge by Belgian firm BuroLandschap.

Photo: Pieter Rabijns.

With its winding and organic design, the bridge encourages cyclists and pedestrians to slow their pace and enjoy the surrounding scenery.

"Cycling Between Terrils" floating bridge by Belgian firm BuroLandschap.

Photo: Pieter Rabijns.

"Cycling Between Terrils" floating bridge by Belgian firm BuroLandschap.

Photo: Pieter Rabijns.

Measuring an astounding 400 meters, the bridge also adapts to rising water levels thanks to 30 hinged elements.

"Cycling Between Terrils" floating bridge by Belgian firm BuroLandschap.

Photo: Pieter Rabijns.

"Cycling Between Terrils" floating bridge by Belgian firm BuroLandschap.

Photo: Pieter Rabijns.

“Cycling Between Terrils” is fantastically responsive to its unique landscape, and serves as a magnificent piece of local Belgian architecture.

"Cycling Between Terrils" floating bridge by Belgian firm BuroLandschap.

Photo: Pieter Rabijns.

"Cycling Between Terrils" floating bridge by Belgian firm BuroLandschap.

Photo: Terhills.

BuroLandschap: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by BuroLandschap.

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
