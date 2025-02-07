150-Foot-Long Serpentine Sculpture Celebrates the Year of the Snake at World Trade Center Oculus

It's officially the Year of the Snake, and to celebrate, the World Trade Center Oculus has installed a large sculptural serpent. INFINITE HARMONY is a monumental serpentine structure created by Danielle Chang, founder of LUCKYRICE, internationally renowned artist Warren King, and architects Richard Gluckman and Andrew Weigand.

The installation, which spans 150 feet and features augmented reality, will be on view until February 12, 2025. The undulating snake, made from composite aluminum panels using computer numerical control (CNC) technology, reveals itself to viewers as they pass by it. Viewers can also interact with the serpent by scanning a QR code, which allows them to move an animated overlay.

Danielle Chang provided the vision for the sculpture, carrying on her mission to amplify Asian voices and bring Asian culture to an American audience. “I created INFINITE HARMONY as an offering for the Year of the Snake with that hope that all of us can tap into the snake’s transformative and rejuvenating energy,” she says. “The Lunar New Year is not just an Asian holiday, it is for everyone.”

To bring her idea to life, Chang worked with artist Warren King, whose art explores Chinese traditions infused with his life in New York. King developed the form using paper models, which then evolved into 220 aluminum composite panels. Gluckman Tang Architects was selected to help with the fabrication, with Richard Gluckman and Andrew Weigand leading the charge.

“The sculpture is a true collaboration–blending Danielle’s vision, Warren’s sculptural style, and Andrew’s strategy for fabrication,” says Gluckman Tang Architects’ Richard Gluckman. “The design responds to the context of the Oculus and the symbolism of the celebration, reinterpreting the snake into the infinite flow of a Mobius strip—an object symbolizing harmony and growth while framing dynamic spaces that invite reflection and celebrate renewal.”

As it flows through the space, INFINITE HARMONY is also an homage to the surrounding architecture. Its sleek, white panels mirror Santiago Calatrava's striking interior and help it blend into the environment.

Visitors to the World Trade Center can enjoy this tribute to the Year of the Snake until February 12, 2025. To celebrate the closing, a special yoga session will be held on February 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To celebrate the Year of the Snake, a 150-foot serpentine structure has been installed at the World Trade Center Oculus.

INFINITE HARMONY is a collaboration between Danielle Chang, founder of LUCKYRICE, internationally renowned artist Warren King, and architects Richard Gluckman and Andrew Weigand.

The undulating snake is made from 220 aluminum composite panels and features augmented reality.

Gluckman Tang: Website | Instagram

Warren King: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Danielle Chang: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Gluckman Tang.