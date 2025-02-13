Stylish Chicken Coop Cleverly Designed To Be Hidden Within a Hill at a Park

Bali-based studio RAD+ar has taken on the mission to decentralize sustainability—specifically, by applying and using concepts beyond architecture. Their latest project, called Chicken Hero Pavilion, achieves this with flying colors, drawing inspiration from green concepts to create a practical solution that can easily be applied and replicated. It has simultaneously become a prime example of a micro circular economy, showcasing the effective impact these well-designed efforts can have in a community.

The Chicken Hero Pavilion, which was only a temporary structure in the sprawling Urban Forest of Jakarta, was spearheaded by architects Antonius Richard Rusli and Daniel Susanto. The ingenious integration of a chicken coop resembled an ordinary hill in the park, masterfully blending in with the landscape. Occupying 9,687 square feet, this organic-shaped structure held a cave-like tunnel that led to the cozy chicken coop within, where visitors were able to engage with the animals in a space that fostered harmony.

At the heart of the design was space efficiency, a key detail in the well being of the chickens. The Chicken Hero Pavilion was covered with reclaimed bamboo, which made up the main horizontal-diagonal green roof structure. This allowed it to be lit up by indirect daylight, offering a soft glow and a pleasant temperature that made it comfortable for both visitors and bird dwellers.

During the four weeks the Chicken Hero Pavilion was open, it was not only a space for visitors to explore and get close to the chickens, but also an active element of the local economy. On the one hand, the coops served as a food waste processor for six on-site restaurants and, in turn, about 40 eggs were distributed every day among the restaurants and the chicken coop visitors, who went home with a live harvesting souvenir.

“All dried leaves and organic tree waste were used as bedding for chickens while it helping to reduce humidity,” RAD+ar shares. “The composted food waste and dried leaves were then transformed into garden and commercial compost, which was harvested every three days.”

The Chicken Hero Pavilion project was a self-initiated approach by the firm, with the aim to promote independent backyard poultry farming. The designers share that this practice may reduce household and community food waste—one of Indonesia's main concerns as it comes in second place in global food loss and waste, only behind Saudi Arabia.

The team's hope is to highlight how an upcycled, eco-friendly chicken coop design doesn't have to compromise functionality or comfort, and can instead turn into a leisure space with minimal environmental impact with countless positive effects on the environment and community.

To see more from the team behind this innovative design, visit RAD+ar's website.

The Chicken Hero Pavilion, created by Bali-based studio RAD+ar, aims to decentralize sustainability.

This temporary structure in the sprawling Urban Forest in Jakarta, resembled an ordinary hill from most angles, masterfully blending in with the landscape.

Occupying 9,687 square feet, this organic-shaped structure held a cave-like tunnel that led to a cozy chicken coop, where visitors got to engage with the animals in a space that fostered harmony.

During the four weeks that the Chicken Hero Pavilion was open, it was not only a space for visitors to explore and get close to the chickens, but also an active element of the local economy.

The coops served as a food waste processor for six on-site restaurants and, in turn, about 40 eggs were distributed every day among the restaurants and the coop visitors.

At the heart of the design was space efficiency, a key detail in the well being of the chickens.

The Chicken Hero Pavilion was covered with reclaimed bamboo, which made up the main horizontal-diagonal green roof structure.

With this structure designers aim to promote independent backyard poultry farming, with the hope that it can help address the food waste problems in their home country of Indonesia.

“It aims to achieve the Utopian goal of decentralizing sustainability and promoting a micro circular economy within neighborhood communities.”

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by RAD+ar.