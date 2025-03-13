Foster + Partners Unveil Plans for Dramatic New Manchester United Stadium

Manchester United, one of the most legendary soccer teams in the world, has unveiled plans for a brand new 100,000-seat stadium. The project was designed by Foster + Partners, the British international studio led by renowned architect Norman Foster. The firm, which will also be revamping the surrounding stadium district, has shared the first conceptual images of how this monumental endeavor will look.

The project aims to maintain the identity and legacy of Old Trafford, the club's historic home, while offering an ultramodern experience to fans. One of the main aspects of the new Manchester United stadium is sustainability, which can be seen throughout the design. The stadium area will be walkable, accessible by public transit, and have plenty of green areas. On top of that, the venue boasts an encircling canopy that shields the stands from bad weather while collecting rainwater. Outside, a public plaza twice the size of Trafalgar Square will welcome fans to every game.

“It is a mixed-use miniature city of the future – driving a new wave of growth and creating a global destination that Mancunians can be proud of,” says Foster in a statement. “This has to be one of the most exciting projects in the world today. It starts with the fans—bringing them closer than ever to the pitch, cultivating an incredible atmosphere. Beyond that, the stadium is a miniature city of the future, setting a new global benchmark for sustainability and connectivity.”

The new Manchester United stadium has been described as the “most exciting urban regeneration project in the UK since the 2012 London Olympics” by Lord Sebastian Coe, chair of the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force. The new venue aims to transform the surrounding area into a global sports and cultural hub. As part of Greater Manchester’s economic growth strategy, it could deliver up to £7.3 billion annually to the UK, create 92,000 new jobs, prompt the building of 17,000 new homes, and bring 1.8 million additional visitors annually.

For all the excitement, many questions surround this project. The team has not disclosed how the new stadium will be paid for, while BBC reports that the team is more than £1 billion in debt, prompting Sir Jim Ratcliffe, minority owner of Manchester United, to launch cost-cutting measures inside the team—which is currently going through one of its worst seasons in history. While there is no confirmed starting date for construction, Foster's team aims to finish the project in five years, boosted by working with pre-fabricated modular components that can be easily delivered via the Manchester ship canal.

“Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world’s greatest football stadium. This new home will transform the fan experience while acting as a catalyst for lasting social and economic renewal,” says Ratcliffe. “Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport. By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford, while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience, only footsteps from our historic home.”

All images via Foster + Partners.