Home / Architecture

Foster + Partners Unveil Plans for Dramatic New Manchester United Stadium

By Regina Sienra on March 13, 2025

Renders for new Manchester United stadium by Foster + Partners

Manchester United, one of the most legendary soccer teams in the world, has unveiled plans for a brand new 100,000-seat stadium. The project was designed by Foster + Partners, the British international studio led by renowned architect Norman Foster. The firm, which will also be revamping the surrounding stadium district, has shared the first conceptual images of how this monumental endeavor will look.

The project aims to maintain the identity and legacy of Old Trafford, the club's historic home, while offering an ultramodern experience to fans. One of the main aspects of the new Manchester United stadium is sustainability, which can be seen throughout the design. The stadium area will be walkable, accessible by public transit, and have plenty of green areas. On top of that, the venue boasts an encircling canopy that shields the stands from bad weather while collecting rainwater. Outside, a public plaza twice the size of Trafalgar Square will welcome fans to every game.

“It is a mixed-use miniature city of the future – driving a new wave of growth and creating a global destination that Mancunians can be proud of,” says Foster in a statement. “This has to be one of the most exciting projects in the world today. It starts with the fans—bringing them closer than ever to the pitch, cultivating an incredible atmosphere. Beyond that, the stadium is a miniature city of the future, setting a new global benchmark for sustainability and connectivity.”

The new Manchester United stadium has been described as the “most exciting urban regeneration project in the UK since the 2012 London Olympics” by Lord Sebastian Coe, chair of the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force. The new venue aims to transform the surrounding area into a global sports and cultural hub. As part of Greater Manchester’s economic growth strategy, it could deliver up to £7.3 billion annually to the UK, create 92,000 new jobs, prompt the building of 17,000 new homes, and bring 1.8 million additional visitors annually.

For all the excitement, many questions surround this project. The team has not disclosed how the new stadium will be paid for, while BBC reports that the team is more than £1 billion in debt, prompting Sir Jim Ratcliffe, minority owner of Manchester United, to launch cost-cutting measures inside the team—which is currently going through one of its worst seasons in history. While there is no confirmed starting date for construction, Foster's team aims to finish the project in five years, boosted by working with pre-fabricated modular components that can be easily delivered via the Manchester ship canal.

“Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world’s greatest football stadium. This new home will transform the fan experience while acting as a catalyst for lasting social and economic renewal,” says Ratcliffe. “Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport. By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford, while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience, only footsteps from our historic home.”

Manchester United, one of the most legendary soccer teams in the world, has unveiled plans for a brand new 100,000-seat stadium.

Renders for new Manchester United stadium by Foster + Partners

The project is led by Foster + Partners, the British international studio led by renowned architect Norman Foster.

Renders for new Manchester United stadium by Foster + Partners

The project aims to maintain the identity and legacy of Old Trafford, their historic home, while offering an ultramodern experience to fans.

Renders for new Manchester United stadium by Foster + Partners

The stadium area will be walkable, accessible by public transit, and have plenty of green areas.

Renders for new Manchester United stadium by Foster + Partners

“It is a mixed-use miniature city of the future – driving a new wave of growth and creating a global destination that Mancunians can be proud of,” says Foster.

Renders for new Manchester United stadium by Foster + Partners

As part of Greater Manchester’s economic growth strategy, it could create 92,000 new jobs and bring 1.8 million additional visitors annually.

Renders for new Manchester United stadium by Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners: Website | Instagram

Sources: United Confirms Ambition To Build a New Stadium; Man United's new stadium: What the 100,000-seater will look like; Man Utd's new stadium – 11 key questions; Are the class of 2025 really the worst Manchester United team of all time?

All images via Foster + Partners.

Related Articles:

Foster + Partners Designs “Vertical Creative Office” With Lush Gardens in Hollywood

Glittering Design for Saudi Arabia’s New Stadium and Potential World Cup Venue

Foster + Partners Is Designing a New Airport Inspired by the Sand Dunes in Saudi Arabia

Colorful Cubic Design for Saudi Arabia’s New Cutting-Edge Stadium

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dramatic Wellness Retreat Serves as a Verdant Oasis in Dubai’s Skyline
Ambitious Complex in India Offers Serene and Luminous Space for Spiritual Enlightenment
Takashi Murakami Teams up With MLB to Release Limited Edition LA Dodgers and Chicago Cubs Collections
Blind Man “Watches” Live Sports in Real-Time With This Revolutionary Device
Biophilic Residences Inspired by Seoul’s Rich Landscape Beautifully Unite Urban and Natural Amenities
2025 Burning Man Temple Draws From Kintsugi and Volcanic Rock To Mix Strength and Fragility

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Mirrored Concert Hall Reflects the Sands of the Saudi Desert
Stylish Chicken Coop Cleverly Designed To Be Hidden Within a Hill at a Park
Skydiver Surprises His Parents by Video Calling Them as He Jumps From the Plane
Organic Beauty of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater Celebrated in New Coffee Table Book
150-Foot-Long Serpentine Sculpture Celebrates the Year of the Snake at World Trade Center Oculus
New Book Explores the Fascinating Role of Optical Illusions in Architecture and Design

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.