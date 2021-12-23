Home / Architecture

Zaha Hadid Architects Win a Railway Design Competition With a Sweeping Futuristic Bridge

By Samantha Pires on December 23, 2021
Aerial Rendering of Zaha Hadid Architects' Green Connect Proposal for Vilnius Railway Station Competition

Rendering: Negativ

Vilnius Railway Station in Lithuania is getting a dramatic redesign by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) featuring the firm’s dynamic design aesthetic. Proposed as part of the larger renovation initiative called Green Connect, this station design will attempt to reconnect previously divided areas in the community while introducing new green and cultural programs.

The design will enclose the existing railway tracks—which acts as a major divider in the area—into a massive bridge that spans the current paths and platforms and will serve as a central concourse for the transportation center. With this concept, the Naujininkai district will be better connected with the rest of Vilnius.

Close-up of Zaha Hadid Architects' Green Connect Proposal for Vilnius Railway Station Competition

Rendering: Negativ

In addition to the larger transportation network, the station will make way for human-powered mobility that includes new bicycle lanes and pedestrian paths. The cycling and walking areas are well aligned with the city’s recent sustainability measures.

Though the main focus of this project is the transportation element, the redesign thoughtfully considers the surrounding area and attempts to improve the city overall.  “Providing a wealth of new public space, our proposals transform the site into a destination not only for those using the transportation hub but also for the city of Vilnius and the local community,” says Gianluca Racana, studio director at ZHA.

For more futuristic projects by Zaha Hadid Architects, check out the coverage of our favorite projects and a Zaha Hadid infographic with the most iconic examples of the firm’s work.

Zaha Hadid Architects has won the design competition for Vilnius Railway Station in Lithuania.

Close-up of Zaha Hadid Architects' Green Connect Proposal for Vilnius Railway Station Competition

Rendering: Frontop

Interior of Zaha Hadid Architects' Green Connect Proposal for Vilnius Railway Station Competition

Rendering: Negativ

Interior of Zaha Hadid Architects' Green Connect Proposal for Vilnius Railway Station Competition

Rendering: Frontop

Bicycle Path in Zaha Hadid Architects' Green Connect Proposal for Vilnius Railway Station Competition

Rendering: Frontop

Interior of Zaha Hadid Architects' Green Connect Proposal for Vilnius Railway Station Competition

Rendering: Negativ

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
