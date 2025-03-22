Enchanting Japanese Forest Cottages Unite Families in One ‘Hand-In-Hand House’

Something as magical as the forests of Karuizawa, Japan, deserve to be taken in from an equally breathtaking abode. The Hand-in-Hand House designed by Nendo is just that. It brings a fairytale aesthetic to a charming vacation home for a family of four. Built on a 62,430-square-foot site on a lush slope, the home stands out for its clever design which brings six cottages under what looks like a single canopy.

The Hand-in-Hand House gets its name from the way the cottages conceptually engage with one another. Each cottage is a slightly different size and faces a different direction. And yet, for the various purposes the spaces serve–kitchen, dining area, and bedrooms—the cottages are gently intertwined.

“The house maintains a respectful distance that honors each family member’s time and individuality while still fostering connection among the family” the architects write, “resulting in a true embodiment of ‘a family holding hands.'”

Each 215-square-foot cottage has floor-to-ceiling windows that let in plenty of natural light. All are framed by curved ceilings that bring a feeling of airiness and provide unbeatable views of Mt. Asama, one of the main draws of the area.

Because the home is built on a slope, designers adapted it to the site by using circular black columns that camouflage with the trunks of the surrounding trees and the dirt that covers the hill. The contrast between the tree leaves and their branches is replicated by the house's color scheme, which boasts dark roofs against light-colored wooden walls. All sit on an equally light-toned wooden deck that seamlessly connects indoor and outdoor spaces with the clever use of wooden flooring. It evokes a stylish bird's nest that is as stunning as it is practical.

To stay up to date with this studio's latest designs, visit Nendo's website and follow Nendo on Instagram.

The Hand-in-Hand House brings a fairytale aesthetic to a weekend home for a family of four.

Created by Nendo, the home stands out for its clever design.

Six cottages make up the site and allow each family member to have a space of their own.

The curved deck allows for spaces to engage and enjoy the view.

The floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of natural light, all framed by curved ceilings that bring a feeling of airiness.

The designers intended for each cottage to face different directions and sizes.

And yet, for all the many purposes they serve–kitchen, dining area, and bedrooms—they all gently intertwined, with all the roofs “harmoniously holding hands.”

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nendo.