Actor Dave Bautista Adopts Abused Puppy and Offers $5,000 Reward To Find the People Who Harmed Her

Earlier this month, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB) shared photos of an adorable, 3-month-old Pitbull puppy named Sage who had sadly been abused. She was brought in by a “good samaritan” who found her eating garbage near a cemetery with a metal chain tightly fixed around her neck. She also had skin issues and overgrown nails, and was in a lot of pain. Despite her hardship, little Sage’s sweet and gentle personality shone through, and she seemed happy to be rescued. “[She] was wagging her tail on the exam table while our veterinarian and vet techs were examining her,” revealed HSTB. “We can't imagine who would do this to her.”

Thankfully, Sage made a full recovery, but her story shocked many online. One person who wanted to help is Marvel movie star and former wrestler Dave Bautista. He decided to adopt the puppy, and he’s now offering a $5,000 cash reward to anyone who has information on the person or people responsible for Sage’s abuse. Additionally, HSTB is also offering $1,500. And Alvarez Injury Law matched Bautista's $5,000—that’s a total of $11,500 as a cash reward!

“To me, there's nothing more innocent and pure than a puppy,” Bautista says. “For someone who can abuse a puppy has got to be the lowest form of human being, pure evil, for someone who can abuse an animal like that. It makes me sick to my stomach.”

Although Sage’s abuser(s) are yet to be found, Bautista recently shared an update on how his new four-legged friend is doing. “The good news is, the puppy you know as Sage actually became Penny Bautista,” he revealed in an Instagram video. “So, I'd like to introduce you to the newest member of my family. Healed up, nice and recovered.” The Marvel star added, “She is now a Bautista, and she will never be abused again in her life. She is about to live her best puppy life ever, and she has her forever home.” Penny now happily lives with Bautista and his two other Pitbull dogs, Ollie and Maggie.

Check out photos of adorable Penny below. If you have any information on what happened to her, you can contact the Humane Society of Tampa Bay or SafeK9 Tampa.

This 3-month-old Pitbull puppy named Sage was horrifically abused. Thankfully though, she was rescued by the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, where she was nursed back to health.

Marvel movie star Dave Bautista adopted the puppy (and renamed her Penny). He’s now offering a $5,000 cash reward to anyone who has information on the person or people responsible for her abuse.

