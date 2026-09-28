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Sculptures Installed To Honor the Human Chain Formed to Rescue a Dog Trapped in River in Kazakhstan

By Regina Sienra on September 28, 2026

Ten years since a community came together for a selfless rescue, a monument has been installed honoring the strength and empathy of their humanity. In 2016, the story of bravery and solidarity made headlines around the world. A dog fell onto the Sairan Reservoir in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and couldn’t escape due to the strong currents and the steep walls surrounding it. His owner quickly descended into the reservoir to grab him; however, the very same obstacles prevented him from getting out. Noticing this, strangers that happened to be passing by linked arms to pull both the dog and his owner to safety.

Now, the city of Almaty is honoring this act with a statue located about 100 feet from where it all happened. The sculpture, titled Unity, shows four men holding hands to save the dog. The figure closest to the top reaches out his open hand, allowing visitors and passersby to grab him, symbolically joining the rescue mission.

The sculpture was created by contemporary Kazakh artist Yerbossyn Meldibekov (sometimes referred to as Erbol Meldibekov). It was first commissioned by Kazakhstan’s Forte Bank to the Almaty City Design School, who suggested bringing Meldibekov on board. To create the composition, the artist said he got the idea from watching videos of the incident.

About his creative process, Meldibekov says, “I’m coming up with a concept: how it should be done. I watched archival footage and got the idea. It’s like the time of the mammoths, when they were drenched in lava during a volcanic eruption and they froze mid-swing. I also watched this video and made a freeze frame so it would be precise, dynamic, and expressive from all angles.”

Ultimately, those involved in the creation of this inspiring monument say, “The concept behind the installation is built on the idea of mutual support, solidarity, and unity. The composition features figures of people linked together in a chain, symbolizing support and collective action in overcoming challenges. It is based on an image that has resonated widely with the public and reflects values that are close to the heart of every resident.”

In 2016, people teamed up by linking arms in Almaty, Kazakhstan, to help rescue a dog that had fallen into a reservoir.

Now, 10 years later, the city of Almaty is honoring this act with a sculptural installation.

Titled Unity, the statue was created by contemporary Kazakh artist Yerbossyn Meldibekov.

 

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Una publicación compartida por Kirill (@mr.kiri11)

The figure closest to the top reaches out his open hand, allowing visitors to grab him and symbolically join the rescue mission.

Yerbossyn Meldibekov: Instagram | Facebook

Sources: Almaty City Design School and the story behind the Sairan dog rescue monument; Almaty brings people together with “Unity” art installation celebrating human solidarity

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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