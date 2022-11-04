Home / Environment

Sir David Attenborough Makes ”Urgent Final Plea” for the Future of Our Planet

By Regina Sienra on November 4, 2022
Sir David Attenborough Looks at the Camera and Makes ‘Final’ Haunting Plea for the Future of Our Planet

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

Sir David Attenborough has dedicated his life to environmental research and conservation, making him a household name around the world. After winning the Champions of the Earth Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year, the 96-year-old was back on the screen as the host of Frozen Planet II, a BBC-produced documentary series about the fragility of the polar ecosystems. At the end of the final episode, Attenborough looked straight into the camera to send an urgent message about the state the planet, which viewers perceived as his final plea.

Despite making previous calls on documentary series he has starred in, such as Blue Planet and Planet Earth, the message felt more poignant as it was preceded by heartbreaking images of melting icecaps, and penguins and polar bears facing increasingly hostile conditions. “Recently, at COP26, 120 nations came together in an effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees,” Attenborough begins his closing remarks. “While a 1.5-degree rise will still bring significant changes with it, to stand any chance of saving what remains of our frozen planet and saving ourselves from the devastating consequences of its loss, we must stick to this commitment, and honor it no matter how challenging it might be.”

However, his message reaches its most desperate point at the end, as the nonagenarian pleads, “We can do it. It's within our power to do it. We can do it. We must do it. Then there will be a future for the planet.”

After the final episode aired, viewers expressed how they were moved to tears by Attenborough's warning, while others said they felt scared for what's yet to come. One Twitter user says, “The final episode of #FrozenPlanet2 should be essential viewing for every single person. It should be on every school curriculum. Every workplace should mandate that everyone watches it. It's that important.”

You can watch Attenborough's plea for the future below.

At the end of the documentary series Frozen Planet II, Sir David Attenborough made an urgent plea for the future of the planet. “We must do it. Then there will be a future for the planet.”

Sir David Attenborough Looks at the Camera and Makes ‘Final’ Haunting Plea for the Future of Our Planet

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

The plea moved viewers to tears.

Watch Attenborough's powerful plea for the future of our planet:

Sir David Attenborough: Instagram
h/t: [Yorkshire Live]

Related Articles:

Sir David Attenborough Joins Instagram and Breaks World Record for Fastest Follower Gains

World’s Biggest Plant Discovered in Ocean off Australian Coast

Bus Stops Across Europe Are Getting “Living Roofs” To Help Bees Thrive

Scientists Say Not to Bag Your Raked Leaves This Fall

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Scientists Say Not to Bag Your Raked Leaves This Fall
Student Designs 3D-Printed Robot Fish That Filters Microplastics From Water
Wax Worms Can Break Down Plastic With Their Saliva
Bus Stops Across Europe Are Getting “Living Roofs” To Help Bees Thrive
Experts Recognize Bicycles as the Future of Sustainability in Cities
College Students Found Company to Turn Glass Into Sand and Rebuild Coastline

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Floating Contra-Rotating Wind Turbines That Can Produce Double the Energy
Patagonia’s Founder Gives Up Ownership of $3 Billion Company to Help Fight Climate Change
Scientists Create Device To Turn Moisture in the Air Into Hydrogen Fuel
Study Finds That Biking Like the Dutch Would Lower Global Emissions by 756 Million Tons
Parts of the Great Barrier Reef Show the Highest Coral Cover in 36 Years
Study Finds World Can Switch to 100% Renewable Energy and Earn Back Its Investment in Just 6 Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.