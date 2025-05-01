Massive David Hockney Exhibition Shows More Than 400 Works Taking Over the Louis Vuitton Foundation

Renowned artist David Hockney has taken over Fondation Louis Vuitton (aka the Louis Vuitton Foundation) in Paris. His work occupies all exhibition spaces for a retrospective titled David Hockney 25. The show is massive and unprecedented in its content and scope; it contains more than 400 works from 1955 to 2025, bringing pieces from Hockney’s studio, his foundation, and loans from institutions and private collections. In viewing his 70 years of work, visitors will understand and appreciate Hockney's oeuvre like never before.

Hockney, now 87 years old, hasn’t slowed down in his career. Not only is he a prolific and active artist, but he was also fully involved in the creation of David Hockney 25. Hockney, in collaboration with his partner and studio manager Jean-Pierre Gonçalves de Lima, decided to primarily focus the show on his works spanning the last 25 years while still including the most well-known pieces of his early career.

“This exhibition is particularly important to me because it's the biggest I've ever had,” Hockney said of the exhibition before it opened. “All 11 galleries of the Fondation Louis Vuitton! Some of my very latest paintings, which I'm working on, will be there. It's going to be good, I think.”

“Good” is an understatement, as the show is an incredible look at the life of a creative juggernaut. It demonstrates how, with the benefit of time, space, and constant interrogation of ideas, our ability to express ourselves is endless. And in the case of Hockney, he continually reinvents himself to stay aligned with changing approaches and technologies.

David Hockney 25 is divided by time periods. The “pool floor” section of the exhibition shows legendary works from the 1950s to the 1970s, including Portrait of My Father, 1955, and A Bigger Splash, 1967. Works from the 1980s and 1990s are also on view, but the heart of the exhibition is what Hockney created from 2000 to 2025. Like many of us, Hockney has found great pleasure in creating art on his iPad, and one section of the exhibition is dedicated to his digital paintings.

David Hockney 25 is now on view until August 31, 2025, at Fondation Louis Vuitton.

Exhibition Information :

David Hockney

David Hockney 25

April 9, 2025–August 31, 2025

Fondation Louis Vuitton

8 Av. du Mahatma Gandhi, 75116 Paris, France

Fondation Louis Vuitton: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Fondation Louis Vuitton.