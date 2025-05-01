Home / Art / Painting

Massive David Hockney Exhibition Shows More Than 400 Works Taking Over the Louis Vuitton Foundation

By Sara Barnes on May 1, 2025
David Hockney Painting

David Hockney, “A Bigger Splash” 1967. Acrylic on canvas. 242.5 x 243.9 x 3 cm (96 x 96 x 1.181 Inches) © David Hockney, Tate, U.K.

Renowned artist David Hockney has taken over Fondation Louis Vuitton (aka the Louis Vuitton Foundation) in Paris. His work occupies all exhibition spaces for a retrospective titled David Hockney 25. The show is massive and unprecedented in its content and scope; it contains more than 400 works from 1955 to 2025, bringing pieces from Hockney’s studio, his foundation, and loans from institutions and private collections. In viewing his 70 years of work, visitors will understand and appreciate Hockney's oeuvre like never before.

Hockney, now 87 years old, hasn’t slowed down in his career. Not only is he a prolific and active artist, but he was also fully involved in the creation of David Hockney 25. Hockney, in collaboration with his partner and studio manager Jean-Pierre Gonçalves de Lima, decided to primarily focus the show on his works spanning the last 25 years while still including the most well-known pieces of his early career.

“This exhibition is particularly important to me because it's the biggest I've ever had,” Hockney said of the exhibition before it opened. “All 11 galleries of the Fondation Louis Vuitton! Some of my very latest paintings, which I'm working on, will be there. It's going to be good, I think.”

“Good” is an understatement, as the show is an incredible look at the life of a creative juggernaut. It demonstrates how, with the benefit of time, space, and constant interrogation of ideas, our ability to express ourselves is endless. And in the case of Hockney, he continually reinvents himself to stay aligned with changing approaches and technologies.

David Hockney 25 is divided by time periods. The “pool floor” section of the exhibition shows legendary works from the 1950s to the 1970s, including Portrait of My Father, 1955, and A Bigger Splash, 1967. Works from the 1980s and 1990s are also on view, but the heart of the exhibition is what Hockney created from 2000 to 2025. Like many of us, Hockney has found great pleasure in creating art on his iPad, and one section of the exhibition is dedicated to his digital paintings.

David Hockney 25 is now on view until August 31, 2025, at Fondation Louis Vuitton.

Renowned artist David Hockney has taken over the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris.

David Hockney Painting

David Hockney, “Portrait of My Father,” 1955. Oil on canvas, 50.8 x 40.6 cm (20 x 16 Inches). © David Hockney. Photo Credit: Richard Schmidt, The David Hockney Foundation

David Hockney Painting

David Hockney, “Christopher Isherwood and Don Bachardy,” 1968. Acrylic on canvas, 212.09 x 303.53 cm (83.5 x 119.5 Inches). © David Hockney. Photo Credit: Fabrice Gibert

His work occupies all exhibition spaces for a retrospective titled David Hockney 25.

David Hockney Painting

David Hockney, “Bigger Trees near Warter or ou Peinture sur le Motif pour le Nouvel Age Post-Photographique,” 2007. Oil on 50 canvases (36 x 48″ each) 457.2 x 1219.2 cm (180 x 480 Inches). © David Hockney. Photo Credit: Prudence Cuming Associates, Tate, U.K

David Hockney Painting

David Hockney, “May Blossom on the Roman Road,” 2009. Oil on 8 canvases (36 x 48″ each), 182.88 x 487.7 x 0 cm (72 x 192 x 0 Inches). © David Hockney. Photo Credit: Richard Schmidt

David Hockney Painting

David Hockney, “Winter Timber,” 2009. Oil on 15 canvases (36 x 48″ each), 274.32 x 609.6 cm (108 x 240 Inches). © David Hockney. Photo Credit: Jonathan Wilkinson

The show is massive and unprecedented in its content and scope; it contains more than 400 works from 1955 to 2025, bringing pieces from Hockney’s studio, his foundation, and loans from institutions and private collections.

David Hockney Painting

David Hockney, “27th March 2020, No. 1.” iPad painting printed on paper, mounted on 5 panels. Exhibition Proof 2, 364.09 x 521.4 cm (143.343 x 205.276 Inches) © David Hockney

David Hockney 25, is now on view until August 31, 2025.

David Hockney Painting

David Hockney, “After Munch: Less is Known than People Think,” 2023. Acrylic on canvas. 48 x 72″ © David Hockney. Photo Credit: Jonathan Wilkinson

Exhibition Information:
David Hockney
David Hockney 25
April 9, 2025–August 31, 2025
Fondation Louis Vuitton
8 Av. du Mahatma Gandhi, 75116 Paris, France

Fondation Louis Vuitton: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Fondation Louis Vuitton.

Related Articles:

Immersive David Hockney Exhibition Presents Colorful and Intimate Journey Through the Artist’s Inner World

David Hockney’s Portrait of Harry Styles Will Exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery

Major Exhibition Explores Van Gogh’s Influence on David Hockney for the First Time

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Creates Hyperrealistic Paintings Teeming With Microscopic Details [Interview]
London’s Tate Modern To Open an Exhibit About the Life and Legacy of Frida Kahlo in 2026
Surreal Paintings Visualize How the Public Masks We Wear Drip Away in Private [Interview]
Basquiat’s ‘Sábado por la Noche (Saturday Night)’ Sells for Over $14M at Christie’s Auction
Learn How To Create Artist’s Beautiful Paintings of Life’s Fleeting Moments
Spring Into Creativity: Embrace the Upcoming Season With Inspiring Online Art Courses

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Exquisite Exhibition of Swirling Landscape Paintings Imagine Intangible Elements of Earth Through Color
RIP Jack Vettriano: Polarizing Painter of “The Singing Butler” Dies at 73
Colorful, Dreamlike Paintings Tell Stories of Women Standing in Their Power
Artist Evokes the Intrigue and Mystery of Worlds Unknown in Futurist Paintings [Interview]
Large-Scale Paintings of Ethereal Women Celebrate Raw Beauty Inspired by Motherhood [Interview]
Firelei Báez Brings Explosive Explorations on Race, Gender, and Nationality to Vancouver Art Gallery

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.