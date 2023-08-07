Home / Art / Painting

David Hockney’s Portrait of Harry Styles Will Exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery

By Jessica Stewart on August 7, 2023
David Hockney Painting Harry Styles

David Hockney Painting Harry Styles, (With Portrait of Clive Davis), Normandy Studio, 1st June 2022 (Photo: JP Gonçalves de Lima)

When the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, life came to a standstill as closures effectively shut down the world. That included the National Portrait Gallery's David Hockney exhibit, which had only been open for 20 days. Now, the London Museum is restaging David Hockney: Drawing from Life, and expanding it to include 33 recent portraits.

Among the new entries is a delightful portrait of Harry Styles, which Hockney painted in spring 2022. The portrait shows the pop singer sitting in a wicker chair with his legs crossed. Wearing a bright striped cardigan and a string of pearls, Styles' famous coif makes the singer instantly recognizable.

While the British painter, who rose to fame during the Pop Art movement of the 1960s, wasn't aware of Styles' celebrity when he sat for the portrait, that has since changed. “Now I know Harry’s a celebrity, though: I’ve seen all his music videos,” he told British Vogue.

For his part, Styles was thrilled to be immortalized by the iconic painter. “David Hockney has been reinventing the way we look at the world for decades,” Styles said. “It was a complete privilege to be painted by him.”

Harry Styles Portrait by David Hockney

David Hockney, “Harry Styles, May 31st,” 2022, Acrylic on canvas, 121.92 x 91.44 cm (48 x 36 Inches), © David Hockney (Photo: Jonathan Wilkinson)

This recent portrait is just one of the nearly 160 works that will go on display when the show opens on November 2. Tracing his long and fruitful career, the exhibit features portraits rendered in mediums like acrylic, colored pencil, and film, as well as digital portraits.

Styles' portrait sits alongside images of Hockney's family, as well as other eclectic figures in his life. This includes his partner Jean-Pierre Gonçalves de Lima, the mayor of his local town, and his neighbors in Normandy. But the through line of the show are the portraits of five recurring figures: Hockney's mother, his friend Celia Birtwell, his former partner and curator Gregory Evans, his master printer Maurice Payne, and the artist himself.

With a special room dedicated to the work Hockney produced during the pandemic, David Hockney: Drawing from Life is once again ready to open its door. “The whole world shut down, and the exhibition was still sitting there, in the dark,” shares Sarah Howgate, senior curator of contemporary collections at the museum. “So it’s nice to know it will have another life.”

David Hockney: Drawing from Life will run from November 2, 2023 to January 21, 2024 at the National Portrait Gallery in London. Tickets can be purchased online.

National Portrait Gallery: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the National Portrait Gallery.

Related Articles:

David Hockney Exhibit at LACMA Presents 82 Intimate Portraits by the Artist

Immersive Exhibit Lets You Step Into David Hockney’s Art Throughout the Years

David Hockney Painting Worth $35,000 Is Discovered on BBC’s ‘Antiques Roadshow’

Paul McCartney’s “Lost” Beatles Photos Go on Exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Johnny Depp Shares $2,494 Self-Portrait He Made During the Darkest Times in His Life
Artist Recreates 18th-Century Romantic “Lover’s Eyes” Tradition by Painting Eyes on Vintage Plates
The Fascinating History of “Paint-by-Numbers” Kits
23 YouTube Channels To Teach You How To Paint for Free
11 Different Types of Painting That Every Artist Should Know
This Is One of the Best Online Classes To Learn Abstract Painting, According to Students

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Graffiti-Style Characters With Expressive Big Eyes Explore One’s Inner Child
Stunning NYC Exhibit of Six Contemporary Landscape Painters Brings Nature to the City
10 Best Canvases for Beginners and Professional Artists
11 Easy Watercolor Techniques All Painters Need To Know
Exquisite Rock Paintings Capture the Natural Beauty of Oregon
How to Get Paint Out of Your Clothes, From Acrylics to Oils

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.