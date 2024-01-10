Home / Tutorials / Photography Guide

Photographer Shares “Fundamentals of Posing” So Anyone Can Be an Effective Model

By Regina Sienra on January 10, 2024
photographer taking picture of model

Photo: AllaSerebrina/Depositphotos

Posing for a photo can a bit awkward, or even intimidating, if you aren’t a trained model. But once you learn the basics, there's nothing to be afraid of. Photographer David Suh is hoping to make it easier for everybody by sharing what he calls “The Fundamentals of Posing.” And while it may sound like a thorough subject matter, it all comes down to a few tips utilizing parts of your body.

In the caption, Suh credits fellow photographer Sue Bryce for teaching him how to “never run out of poses.” He then explains that we all have seven posing points from bottom up—ankles, knees, hips, shoulders, elbows, wrists, and neck. “Changing just one of these points will make a new pose,” Suh shares.

The photographer proves his point by starting with his first pose—a timeless hand on hip—and making micro adjustments. “We can place a foot further,” he offers as an alternative. “We can rotate or even go up to a tip toe.” The photographer moves with the grace of a dancer, showing his mastery of the human body. He then explores the many options hips, shoulders, and even head tilts can offer. “And just by changing the seven of posing points one by one we were able to make so many poses out of that one pose,” Suh explains.

While most people were thankful and thrilled to learn, others were wary of Suh's poses “with flavor,” as he describes them. For those who felt the poses were too flamboyant or “not masculine enough,” the photographer shares some less expressive alternatives, using less of the seven points. He suggests a simple foot placement, relaxed knees, or touching a watch. “And that's how you pose if you're worried about what others will think of you.”

To stay up with Suh and never miss any of his posing advice, follow him on Instagram.

Photographer David Suh is making posing for photographs easier for everybody by sharing the “fundamentals of posing.”

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por David Suh (@davidsuhphoto)

David Suh: Website | Instagram

Related Articles:

Photographer Hilariously Shows Model How To Pose for Stunning Results

Wedding Photographer Tells Couples To Act Drunk and Gets Great Shots Because of It

Influencer Shares Secret Hack for How She Gets Perfect Selfies by Screenshotting

Photographer Exposes What Really Happens Behind the Scenes of a “Perfect” Shot

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Quick Guide to the Rule of Thirds for Artists and Photographers
15 Best Online Photography Classes Guaranteed to Improve Your Creativity
5 Pro Photography Secrets to Capturing Powerful Wide-Angle Landscape Photos
Tips From a Professional Photographer: How Take the Perfect Photo of the Desert
Interview: Professional Photographer Shows Why Light Is Essential in Landscape Photography
Stretch Your Creativity with This 52-Week Photography Challenge

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

How Good Is Your Color Vision? Pro Photographer Shares Tips on Importance of Color IQ
Tips From a Professional Photographer: How to Create the Perfect Composition
Interview: Dog Photographer Offers Pro Tips for Capturing Stunning Portraits of Your Pooch
Photography Hack: How to Use a Phone Screen to Create Enchanting Portraits
Tips From a Professional Photographer: How to Capture the Perfect Sunrise
Professional Photographer Shares Tips for Capturing the Perfect Seascape

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.