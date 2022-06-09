Home / Wedding

Wedding Photographer Tells Couples To Act Drunk and Gets Great Shots Because of It

By Sara Barnes on June 9, 2022
Couple Photos with the Prompt to Act Drunk

Photographers often have their tricks to get the best photos of their clients. Some of these techniques go well beyond just saying cheese. For wedding photographer Myriam Ménard, she instructs her clients to pretend to be drunk. The approach, while it might sound silly, really works. The people in her portraits look at ease and that they’re having a great time together. By telling her subjects to act intoxicated, she unlocks their natural chemistry that can sometimes freeze in front of a camera.

If the thought of a photographer telling you to act drunk makes you laugh—or at the very least smile—then you’ve tapped into why Ménard began using this approach in the first place. “I use this technique simply because I feel like people find it funny (tested so many times) and especially to have a spontaneous result,” she tells My Modern Met. “I don't want them to stand in there and wait, it's uncomfortable for most people, even me. I don't like to be photographed, so I truly want them to escape their mind.”

Once she gives the directive to act drunk, her clients’ bodies tend to relax. This is ideal because the camera captures all of the details. “The energy of a posture, of a gesture, so I take care to show people in their most relaxed aspect despite their nervousness to have their picture taken,” Ménard explains. “Moreover, most of the people (95%) who pass in front of my camera are people who have never or almost never been photographed, so this trick is a good way to immerse them in a goofy and relaxed atmosphere. This way their attention is no longer on what they think they look like but rather on the game.”

While the approach is amusing to most, Ménard is conscious of the fact that her clients may struggle with their relationship with alcohol. “I am careful to ask people first if they have bad experiences with alcohol, as I don't want to offend them by asking them something that might make them uncomfortable (e.g. an ex-alcoholic, a parent struggling with alcoholism). I am very aware that the subject can be very sensitive for some and anything but humoristic.”

Photographers often have their tricks to get the best photos of their clients. For wedding photographer Myriam Ménard, she instructs her clients to pretend to be drunk.

Couple Photos with the Prompt to Act DrunkCouple Photos with the Prompt to Act Drunk

The approach really works; the people in her portraits look at ease and that they’re having a great time together.

Couple Photos with the Prompt to Act DrunkCouple Photos with the Prompt to Act Drunk

By telling her subjects to act intoxicated, she unlocks their natural chemistry that can sometimes freeze in front of a camera.

Couple Photos with the Prompt to Act DrunkCouple Photos with the Prompt to Act Drunk

“I use this technique simply because I feel like people find it funny (tested so many times) and especially to have a spontaneous result,” Ménard tells My Modern Met.

Couple Photos with the Prompt to Act DrunkCouple Photos with the Prompt to Act DrunkCouple Photos with the Prompt to Act DrunkCouple Photos with the Prompt to Act Drunk

Myriam Ménard: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Myriam Ménard. 

Related Articles:

Winners of International Wedding Photography Contest Capture the Art of Love

This Ingenious Card Deck Includes Photography Tips Fit for a King or Queen

15 Best Online Photography Classes Guaranteed to Improve Your Creativity

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Cost-Conscious Couple Has a Gorgeous Wedding With Just a $500 Budget
Grandmother Wears Original Wedding Gown To Celebrate 70th Marriage Anniversary
Tom Hanks Surprises an Elated Bride by Asking for a Photo With Her on Her Wedding Day
Adventurous Couple Has Their Elopement Photos Captured Next To Erupting Volcano
Adorable Wedding Cake Features Beloved Dog Making a Playful Mess
Documentary Wedding Photo Contest Highlights the Best Candid Shots of Nuptials Around the World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Wedding Photoshoot Gets a Fairytale Photobomb by a Beautiful Monarch Butterfly
Couple Gets Engaged Under Comet That Only Appears Every 6,800 Years
Couple’s Wedding Was Cancelled Due to COVID-19, So They Had It at a Drive-In Movie Theater Instead
Beautiful Winners of the 2019 International Wedding Photographer of the Year
Designer Creates Reversible Wedding Dresses to Give a Bride Options on Her Big Day
Grooms Hold a Joyous Traditional Ceremony in a Hindu Temple

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.