Photographer Hilariously Shows Model How To Pose for Stunning Results

By Regina Sienra on December 26, 2023

Photographer helping model with her poses, satisfying photos result
byu/SweetyByHeart intoptalent

Knowing the technical aspects of how to take a good portrait is just one part of a photographer's job. Directing a model is another one that requires just as much care. And while many know exactly how to give notes to get it right, one photographer likes to go the extra mile. By cheekily doing the pose first so his model can follow his steps, not only does he get the perfect shot, but he also creates a relaxed environment that makes the model feel at ease.

In a video shared on Reddit, an unnamed male photographer explores the city with a female model in search of the perfect background. He is dressed casually in a t-shirt and joggers, while she is elegantly decked in a traditional white outfit with a flowy skirt. It's this contrast that makes it so funny to see the photographer confidently striking a pose on camera. Meanwhile, the model observes attentively. The video then cuts to the final image, showing that the photographer's guidance—as well as his editing skills—did wonders for the shoot.

Additionally, having the photographer do the exact same poses shows that he values the model's work. Even if they look silly, his efforts show that, to him, getting that part right is as important as what he does behind the camera. In the end, maybe the best portraits are a team effort. As one Redditor points out, “The value of the art far outweighs the value of the shame and this guy shows it clear as day with the fantastic results.”

This photographer hilariously strikes a pose first so his model can follow his steps.

@glamourgarbPhotography pose posing♬ 原创音乐 – GlamourGarb

h/t: [Reddit]

