Home / Photography

Influencer Shares Secret Hack for How She Gets Perfect Selfies by Screenshotting

By Regina Sienra on July 5, 2023
Woman taking selfie with greenery background

Photo: yuliasverdlovaphoto.gmail.com/Depositphotos

Taking the perfect selfie is not as easy as it may seem. While some experiment with filters or editing, an influencer named Liliana Madrigal has shared her secret to get amazing self-portraits. Her tip to get the best selfies? Taking a screenshot instead of an actual photo when using the front-facing camera on your iPhone.

After getting many compliments and questions about her selfies, Madrigal decided to reveal how she does it in a now-viral TikTok. “I always get asked how I take my selfies so I’m going to show you because I do not [use the camera],” she says at the beginning of the clip.

In the video, Madrigal proceeds to take a regular selfie, but strongly dislikes the result. “Ugh! The quality always comes out so bad,” she exclaims. She then gives it another shot, but takes a different approach. Rather than going for the shutter, she presses the buttons on the side. “What I do is I pose and instead of tapping [the camera button] to take the picture, I screenshot,” Madrigal says.

Comparing the results, the influencer prefers the second one. “I just like how it comes out way better because the lighting is such a difference,” she says. “And I don’t know why our phones do this but this [screenshotting] is the way around it.” As a final touch, she makes sure to crop the borders of the screenshot—and voilá, the perfect selfie is ready to be posted.

Some users shared that they get a similar effect from taking a video and taking a screenshot from there. Others have used the occasion to critique the iPhone's picture quality. On the other hand, some voiced their dislike at how detailed actual pictures are. As a result, the lower-res screenshot offers a filter-like effect compared to normal photos. The iPhone’s HDR effect enhances depth and detail in landscape photos, but some don't think it’s optimal for selfies.

Whether you feel like giving this selfie hack a try or sticking to a technique that makes you feel more comfortable is totally up to you. Whatever you choose, we think you'll look awesome.

An influencer named Liliana Madrigal has shared her secret to get amazing selfies.

Her tip to get the best selfies? Taking a screenshot instead of an actual photo when using the front-facing camera on your iPhone.

Woman taking selfie on boardwalk

Photo: YuliyaKirayonakBO/Depositphotos

Watch her explain her perfect selfie hack:

@lilimadrigal_Screenshotting selfies only slay ♬ Crushcrushcrush – Coco & Clair Clair

Liliana Madrigal: Instagram | TikTok
h/t: [PetaPixel]

Related Articles:

Artist Uses Cardboard Cutouts to Create Fantastical “Sunset Selfies”

Ke Huy Quan Is a Superfan Who Loves Taking Selfies With Other Celebrities

Popular App Will Transform Your Selfie Into an Artsy Avatar, But It Comes With a Warning

10 Famous Photographers Whose Self-Portraits Are Much More Than Just a Selfie

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Learn About the Bokeh Effect, an Aesthetic That Makes Photos Feel Cozy
Uncanny Human Portraits Depict People Only Through Their Circulatory Systems
Joyful Scenes Emerge From Photographer’s Playful Perspective of the World
X-Rays Expose the Beautiful Complexity of the Technology We Use Daily
Freddie Mercury Photo at a Queen Concert Has Him Surrounded by Smoke Shaped Like the Queen
Thought-Provoking Film Explores ‘A History of the World According to Getty Images’

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Vibrant Fungi Photos Capture the Beauty of Nature and Nostalgic Memories of Foraging for Mushrooms
Celebrate Photography Month by Saving 10% On Our Online Pet Photography Course
New Monograph Explores Life and Legacy of Legendary Photographer Rodney Smith
Stunning Light Paintings Spotlight the Radiance of a Contemporary Dancer
Photographer Reveals the Secrets of Japanese Sumo in an Enlightening Book
Travel Photographer Takes 24 Trips to Capture the “Soul of Cuba” [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.