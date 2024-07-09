Home / Environment

Deforestation in Colombia Reached 23-Year Low in 2023

By Jessica Stewart on July 9, 2024
Deforestation in Colombia in Decline

Photo: danaan/Depositphotos

Deforestation in Colombia continues to decline, with levels falling to a 23-year low in 2023. According to figures released by the government, there has been a 36% drop in environmental destruction. As one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, Colombia's environmental victory is a victory for the entire planet.

President Gustavo Petro has continued to make strides in protecting his country's natural resources. His leftist government has been vocal about investing funds to save the Amazon and pledging to restore land during his term.

The numbers are promising in terms of the Amazon, which is a driving factor in the national number. Deforestation fell 38% in the region, to about 171 square miles versus nearly 274 square miles in 2022. However, government officials caution that there is still work to do.

“It's really good news … but we definitely cannot say that the battle is won,” said Environment Minister Susana Muhamad during a press conference.

In fact, in April, Muhamad noted that 2024 numbers were up, but not for the reasons you might think. Strong El Niño weather has exacerbated dry weather conditions, which has translated to an increase in deforestation. And according to Reuters, the government's attempts to eliminate illegal roads in the Amazon have stalled.

Still, between this news and a huge decrease in Brazil's deforestation, there's cause for celebration.

h/t: [Reuters]

