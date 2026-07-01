Studies Show This Dietary Supplement Can Reduce Aggression Across Different Age Groups

Most of the time, dietary supplements help us keep our bodies healthy, but one popular option seems to also have a positive effect on our mental health. A 2024 study from the University of Pennsylvania found that omega-3 could reduce aggression across different demographics.

Penned by Adrian Raine, professor of criminology, psychiatry, and psychology, and former teaching assistant Lia Brodrick, the study took a look at previous studies on omega-3 supplementation effects on aggression. The meta-analysis featured 3,918 participants, divided between 35 independent samples from 29 studies conducted in 19 independent laboratories between 1996 and 2024.

The pair noticed a 30% reduction in aggression, both reactive (that is, in response to a provocation) and proactive aggression (when it is planned), across multiple variables such as gender, age, treatment duration, previous medical diagnoses, and dosage of omega-3.

“I think the time has come to implement omega-3 supplementation to reduce aggression, irrespective of whether the setting is the community, the clinic, or the criminal justice system,” Raine told Penn Today. “Omega-3 is not a magic bullet that is going to completely solve the problem of violence in society. But can it help? Based on these findings, we firmly believe it can, and we should start to act on the new knowledge we have.”

Unfortunately, only one of the 19 labs followed up with participations after supplementation ended, with the average period of observation for the rest of the assessments being 16 weeks. “While there is value in knowing whether omega-3 reduces aggression in the short-term,” the scientists write, “the next step will be to evaluate whether omega-3 can reduce aggression in the long-term.”

Beyond its effects on the brain, omega-3 can also help to reduce the risk of fatal heart attacks, strokes, and other heart health problems, such as hypertension. To potentially reap the beneficial rewards, you can add some to your diet either as fish oil capsules or omega-3 rich foods like wild salmon, chia seeds, sardines, and walnuts. Just don’t over do it, as it can have some adverse effects if taken in excessive amounts. Just to be safe, always check with your doctor.

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