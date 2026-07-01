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Studies Show This Dietary Supplement Can Reduce Aggression Across Different Age Groups

By Regina Sienra on July 1, 2026
Overhead view of one hand holding a glass of water and another hand holding an orange pill

Photo: VadimVasenin Depositphotos

Most of the time, dietary supplements help us keep our bodies healthy, but one popular option seems to also have a positive effect on our mental health. A 2024 study from the University of Pennsylvania found that omega-3 could reduce aggression across different demographics.

Penned by Adrian Raine, professor of criminology, psychiatry, and psychology, and former teaching assistant Lia Brodrick, the study took a look at previous studies on omega-3 supplementation effects on aggression. The meta-analysis featured 3,918 participants, divided between 35 independent samples from 29 studies conducted in 19 independent laboratories between 1996 and 2024.

The pair noticed a 30% reduction in aggression, both reactive (that is, in response to a provocation) and proactive aggression (when it is planned), across multiple variables such as gender, age, treatment duration, previous medical diagnoses, and dosage of omega-3.

Dietary supplements

A pile of omega-3 pills. (Photo: VadimVasenin/Depositphotos)

“I think the time has come to implement omega-3 supplementation to reduce aggression, irrespective of whether the setting is the community, the clinic, or the criminal justice system,” Raine told Penn Today. “Omega-3 is not a magic bullet that is going to completely solve the problem of violence in society. But can it help? Based on these findings, we firmly believe it can, and we should start to act on the new knowledge we have.”

Unfortunately, only one of the 19 labs followed up with participations after supplementation ended, with the average period of observation for the rest of the assessments being 16 weeks. “While there is value in knowing whether omega-3 reduces aggression in the short-term,” the scientists write, “the next step will be to evaluate whether omega-3 can reduce aggression in the long-term.”

Beyond its effects on the brain, omega-3 can also help to reduce the risk of fatal heart attacks, strokes, and other heart health problems, such as hypertension. To potentially reap the beneficial rewards, you can add some to your diet either as fish oil capsules or omega-3 rich foods like wild salmon, chia seeds, sardines, and walnuts. Just don’t over do it, as it can have some adverse effects if taken in excessive amounts. Just to be safe, always check with your doctor.

Sources: Omega-3 supplementation reduces aggressive behavior: A meta-analytic review of randomized controlled trials; The case for omega-3 supplementation to lower aggression

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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