Blue LED “Suicide Prevention Lights” at Japanese Train Stations Led to 84% Decrease in Suicides

By Sage Helene on February 27, 2026

At select train stations across Japan, commuters encounter a cool blue glow near the platform’s edge. The light feels soft but unmistakable. Officials installed these blue LED lamps, often at platform ends, to create a calmer atmosphere and with the hope of preventing suicide.

The idea comes from color psychology. Researchers have linked blue tones to reduced agitation and increased feelings of calm. Transit authorities adopted the lights in hopes that a cooler ambience could help curb impulsive behavior in high-stress spaces. Compared to structural renovations, crews can install the LEDs quickly and at lower cost. The efficiency makes them an appealing option for rail operators seeking visible action.

In an observational study conducted by researchers from University of North Texas (USA), The University of Tokyo (Japan), and Syracuse University (USA), it’s noted that there are certain design choices that have proven effective in decreasing suicide on train platforms. One such modification is the installation of physical barriers. In their particular study, however, they looked at the suicide rates on train platforms before and after the installation of blue LED lights. In their research, they say, “Our regression analysis shows that the introduction of blue lights resulted in a 84% decrease in the number of suicides.” As for the installation of blue LED lamps instead of physical barriers, they conclude : “As blue lights are easier and less expensive to install than platform screen doors, they can be a cost-effective method for suicide prevention.”

Since this study, other researchers have taken a look at other factors and variables. One paper discusses whether effective suicide prevention methods at one station cause greater suicide at stations without these improvements installed. The results found that “it did not result in a systematic increase in the number of suicides at the neighboring stations.” Researchers also now suggest that the effects of blue LED lamps vary by location and time of day. The lights appear most effective at night only within the areas they illuminate.

The blue LED lights do not replace larger safety measures; however, they highlight a growing belief that design shapes behavior. By adjusting light and atmosphere, transit systems are attempting to make everyday spaces feel steadier and more controlled.

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met.
