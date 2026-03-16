Vascular Surgeon Says People Who Live Past 90 Often Share One Simple Daily Habit

Longevity is often attributed to diet, genetics, or stress levels. But according to vascular surgeon Dr. Rema Malik, one of the biggest predictors of healthy aging may be far simpler. The key, it seems, is to keeping your blood moving.

After years of studying the circulatory systems of her patients, Malik noticed a striking pattern among those who lived into their 90s with strong cardiovascular health. Their secret wasn’t extreme workouts or strict diets—it was a lifestyle that prevented their blood from “sitting still.” Instead, these individuals kept their circulation active throughout the day with frequent movement and small habits that support healthy blood flow.

As a vascular surgeon, Malik spends her career examining arteries and veins through ultrasound scans, giving her a unique window into how the body ages. She says a key marker of healthy aging is endothelial flexibility—the ability of blood vessels to expand and contract smoothly. When blood vessels maintain this flexibility, blood can circulate freely, delivering oxygen and preventing plaque buildup that can lead to cardiovascular disease.

Among her oldest patients, circulation tends to be supported by simple routines repeated daily—things like regular walking and stretching are beneficial to maintaining good heart health. One habit she frequently recommends is what she calls a “post-meal flush.” This gentle activity helps the body regulate blood sugar while also stimulating circulation, acting like a pump that moves blood through even the smallest capillaries.

Malik also suggests that blood vessels benefit from being “trained,” much like muscles. Some of her long-living patients naturally incorporate habits that challenge and strengthen their circulatory systems.

For instance, she recommends ending showers with about 30 seconds of cold water, which causes blood vessels to constrict and then expand again once the body warms up. This process, she explains, essentially gives the vascular system a quick workout.

Another practice is elevating the legs above the heart for around 15 minutes. This position helps blood flow back toward the kidneys more easily, reducing pressure in the veins of the legs and helping the body clear metabolic waste.

While longevity research often focuses on complex factors like genetics or specialized diets, Malik’s observations highlight the powerful role of blood circulation.

A vascular surgeon says many people who live past 90 share a simple habit: keeping their blood circulating through regular movement throughout the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rema Malik, MD, FACS, RPVI (@rema.malikmd)

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