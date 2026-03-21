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New Studies Suggest That Birdwatching Will Help Boost Your Brain Health

By Ava Linker on March 21, 2026
A young couple birdwatching in the woods

Photo: PeopleImages.com/Depositphotos

Birdwatching is often seen as a leisurely outdoor hobby, one easy to overlook in these fast-paced times. But there’s good reason to pick up your binoculars. Recent studies indicate birdwatching could potentially have major advantages for brain health. Researchers have discovered physiological differences in the brains of seasoned birdwatchers that are linked to improved perception, attention, and memory. According to these results, birdwatching may help maintain mental sharpness and possibly slow some elements of cognitive aging.

A recent Canadian neuroscience study compared experienced birdwatchers’ brains to those of beginner birdwatchers. Expert birders were found to have denser brain tissue in regions associated with attention and visual processing. Scientists believe these differences occur because birdwatching helps improve neuroplasticity. Identifying birds requires close observation, pattern recognition, and memory.

Neuroplasticity is the brain’s ability to reorganize and form new neural connections as people learn and gain experience. This makes birdwatching a great activity, since birders are constantly forming neural pathways when identifying a bird by its call or its fleeting appearance. Honing this skill continues to enhance neuroplasticity, which is why advanced birders exhibit stronger processing and memorization abilities.

Another key finding from the study is that these cognitive advantages appear to persist with age. Brain scans revealed that experienced birders showed less pronounced age-related decline in the same brain regions compared with beginners. This suggests that developing expertise in complex hobbies like birdwatching may help build what scientists call “cognitive reserve.” This is the brain’s ability to maintain function and compensate for age-related changes or damage.

Additionally, it’s fun. While you’re birding, you’re discovering new species, learning to identify a bird solely from its call, and spending time connecting with nature. Get started by putting out a bird or hummingbird feeder, exploring regional parks and lakes for birds of prey, or befriending a crow.

And of course, there is technology that has made birdwatching more accessible to beginners. Merlin Bird ID is an app created by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology that can identify birds through photos, sounds, or simple questions, making it easier for people to learn about species in their area.

If you’re looking to start this new hobby, be motivated by all the benefits for mental stimulation and relaxation. It encourages people to slow down, observe nature, and appreciate the freedom of the birds around them.

Birdwatching as a hobby may be one of the best for your attention and processing skills, as shown by MRI scans in a new study.

Photo: forestpath/Depositphotos

Birdwatching improves neuroplasticity by honing your identification and memorization skills.

Photo: pryzmat/Depositphotos

Experienced birders also showed less cognitive decline than other non-birders or less experienced birders in the same age range.

Photo: PeopleImages.com/Depositphotos

Birdwatching has many advantages and is fun to do. You can spend time outdoors, learn to easily identify different species, and improve your long-term health.

Photo: vasi_100/Depositphotos

Source: ‘Birdbrain’ benefits: How being an expert birdwatcher may boost cognition

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