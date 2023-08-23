Home / Art

Artist Reimagines People From Classical Paintings Living Modern-Day Lives

By Margherita Cole on August 23, 2023
Classical Paintings Placed in Contemporary Settings by Alexey Kondakov

Visiting a museum is one of the best ways to catch a glimpse of different art styles. By looking at some of the most famous paintings, you can understand the aesthetics that dominated different periods of history. While classical paintings normally evoke art ideas from centuries ago, Alexey Kondakov has a way of merging them with the present. He superimposes figures from masterpieces onto scenes of contemporary life, making the old new again.

This ongoing project was originally started as an experiment. However, since its beginnings in Kiev, it has evolved into something much more. Kondakov, an art director, continually searches out new settings that he can pair with traditionally rendered figures. In addition to calling upon the works of famous painters like William-Adolphe Bouguereau, he also searches out less recognizable names from the Renaissance, Baroque, and Neoclassical periods.

While assigning new backdrops to these figures may not sound challenging, it actually requires significant planning. That's because Kondakov has to find the perfect scenarios to place the painted subjects so they seem most natural in their poses. A group of women in arms, for instance, are superimposed at a metro station, so it seems like they're happily trotting to the door. In another image, Kondakov adds a coquettishly rendered woman to the inside of a car, while her suitor looks at her through the window.

You can purchase prints of Kondakov's art via his online shop, and keep up to date with his latest projects by following him on Instagram.

Art director Alexey Kondakov superimposes classical painting figures onto modern-day scenes.

Classical Paintings Placed in Contemporary Settings by Alexey Kondakov

He seamlessly merges old masterpieces into contemporary daily situations.

Classical Paintings Placed in Contemporary Settings by Alexey Kondakov

These oil-rendered figures seem to naturally fit into the new environments.

Classical Paintings Placed in Contemporary Settings by Alexey Kondakov Classical Paintings Placed in Contemporary Settings by Alexey Kondakov Classical Paintings Placed in Contemporary Settings by Alexey Kondakov Classical Paintings Placed in Contemporary Settings by Alexey Kondakov Classical Paintings Placed in Contemporary Settings by Alexey Kondakov Classical Paintings Placed in Contemporary Settings by Alexey Kondakov Classical Paintings Placed in Contemporary Settings by Alexey Kondakov Classical Paintings Placed in Contemporary Settings by Alexey Kondakov Classical Paintings Placed in Contemporary Settings by Alexey Kondakov

Alexey Kondakov: StoreFacebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alexey Kondakov.

Related Articles:

If Classical Paintings Roamed the Streets of Modern-Day Cities Around the World

Photographer Fuses the Different Colors of the Sky Into Vibrant Stained Glass-Style Collages

Mesmerizing Digital Collages of People Climbing Stairs

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Creates Enchanting Miniature Scenes Every Single Day for Over 12 Years
Head Back to School With a Bundle of Painting and Drawing Classes for a Special Price
Powerful Exhibit Explores the Role of Tradition in Contemporary Chinese Art
Collage Artist Cuts and Pastes Vintage Magazines Into Playfully Interactive Scenes
Mysterious Totem Pole Pops up on British Cliff and No One Knows Who Put It There
Artist Creates Portraits of Famous Musicians Out of Cassette Tapes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Massive 3D Barbie Steps Out of Her Box Next to the Burj Khalifa in Viral Video
1,500 Van Gogh Artworks Have Been Digitized and Put Online
Artist Uses String and 78,000 Nails To Create a Realistic Portrait of Actor Cillian Murphy
Uncanny Human Portraits Depict People Only Through Their Circulatory Systems
Artist Burns Intricate Landscapes Onto Pieces of Reclaimed Wood
5 Free Online Pixel Art Makers That Will Help You Create 8-Bit Masterpieces

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.